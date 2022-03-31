Charlotte Tilbury’s impact is virtually everywhere these days. Marked by an ethereal glow, romantically blushed cheeks, and lush, defined lips, the brand is a go-to for major celebrity events (Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose wore Charlotte Tilbury at last weekend’s Oscars, for example), big nights out with friends, and viral TikTok tutorials alike. Undoubtedly, the brand’s most iconic, instantly recognizable collection is the Pillow Talk line. First launched around a universally-flattering lip liner of the same name, the liner’s wild popularity turned into a full-fledged expansion that included mascaras, eyeshadows, and more. Today, the family grows with new Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk products — and it might be the brand’s best, most luminous drop yet.

The new releases — some of which have been teased on celebrities over the past few weeks — include a shimmery new eyeshadow palette, an intriguing mascara color, a multi-use pencil, and what could end up being the most fairy-like highlighter of all time. Poised to be as instantly iconic as their legendary lip liner predecessor — it’s actually estimated that a Pillow Talk product is sold every 10 seconds — this new collection is for anyone looking to sparkle and glow just in time for a long, hot summer. In fact, they’re joined by a real-life icon who’s also making her own Charlotte Tilbury debut.

Joining existing Pillow Talk muses Jourdan Dunn and Kate Moss, the Charlotte Tilbury family welcomes generation-defining British supermodel Twiggy into the fold. Famous for her long, lithe body (which itself ushered in new ideas of what a model could look like) and her signature beauty look, the optical-illusion-like “Twiggy lashes,” her inclusion in the new Pillow Talk campaign makes these new releases all the cooler.

First up in the slew of new releases is one that got plenty of attention on Oscar night despite the exact details staying rather hush-hush. The Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter is a lightweight, shimmer-infused powder highlighter that reflects the light with ultra-fine-groud pearls and an impossibly silky finish for an etheral, candle-lit glow. Much of Charlotte Tilbury’s products are described as romantic and date-perfect, but this limited-edition highlighter — available in a light and cool shade — could be the ultimate.

The Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk Dreams is just that — a luxury. Easy to use thanks to helpful labeled directions telling you exactly where to place each shade, this palette is heavy on the (refined) sparkle for a starry-eyed, dancefloor-ready effect. They’re also equally easy to blend, pack on, and smoke out thanks to the infallible pigment and never-chalky formulation.

If grab-and-go makeup you can put on in the back of a cab is more your thing, make sure the Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk never leaves your bag. A thick, grip-able crayon makes dressing up the eyes with its creamy, shimmery pink formula a breeze — and its buildable, waterproof formula means it won’t slip-slide anywhere it’s not supposed to.

Finally, rounding out the new releases is the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes in Dream Pop, an almost “fairycore” take on Charlotte Tilbury’s original fan-favorite mascara. This new version has the same no-smear formula and diamond-shaped wand bristles to fan out lashes as the classic, but this warm berry-brown shade opens up eyes and adds the most whimsical flair to every eye color. When you wear this, expect to turn heads.

As a little bonus, the brand also restocked some viral Pillow Talk favorites constantly selling out. If you’ve been trying to get your hands on the Beauty Light Wands, Lip & Cheek Glows, Matte Revolution Lipsticks, and the Lip Cheat pencil that started it all, now’s the perfect chance.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.