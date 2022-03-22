Summer is right around the corner, which for some makeup lovers, is the dreaded season where your makeup threatens to melt off after only an hour in the sun. After all, it’s not exactly pleasant to slather on a bunch of products during the sticky season — not to mention the breakouts that can occur when makeup and excessive sweating are combined. Blotting papers and setting powders will surely see a spike in sales as summer approaches, but thanks to Euphoria and TikTok, you’re about to meet your new all-in-one staple for effortless beauty looks.

Indeed’s Nanoblur Instant Skin-Blurring Cream started going crazy viral after it was revealed that Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy used it on the show’s set in place of powder. Claiming to be the original skin-blurring cream on the market, Nanoblur works to not only blur the complexion but minimize the look of fine lines and pores and reduce shine all while leaving behind a silky-smooth finish. “It’s just my secret weapon for not using powder, to keep makeup shiny in the right places,” Davy said during an appearance on the Gloss Angeles podcast. “I always have it on me. It’s like my security blanket.”

Probably the most intriguing part? It can be used both as a primer or right on top of makeup. A quick search of the product on TikTok will reveal a flood of videos that show the product in action, instantly blurring skin and reducing shine almost like a filter would. Makeup artist and TikTok creator @Glamzilla tried using Nanoblur on her bare skin and instantly, her complexion was mattified and smoothed. “This literally happened so fast...I am so shocked at what it did to my skin,” she remarked.

Other creators have marveled at how it can work on top of their makeup to eliminate shine. User @Kadejajewell tried Nanoblur over her foundation, dispensing the product onto a beauty sponge and then tapping it on. “I’m so shocked, genuinely,” she said after watching her skin instantly mattify. “It is so matte...this is the perfect oily-girl dream.”

So, how exactly does Nanoblur work its magic? The key ingredient, the brand’s own “nano-optic prism complex” is able to intensely blur and perfect due to its concentrated content of elastomers, aka a rubbery, flexible compound. The formula also contains silicone (which is great for pore-filling and smoothing), as well as hydrating ingredients like glycerin that help to soften the skin.

The highly warranted internet buzz over Nanoblur caused the product to sell out, but luckily, it’s currently available both on the Indeed Labs website — so grab it while you can.

