Supermodels are (unfortunately) famously tight-lipped about their beauty routines — so when they actually reveal a favorite brand or product, you know it has to be good. That's definitely the case with ELEMIS, which counts not one, but many models like Jourdan Dunn, Linda Evangelista, Yasmin Le Bon, and Poppy Delevingne as fans. And with ELEMIS' Labor Day Sale officially on, it's pretty much a no-brainer that you should stock up on its beloved skincare products, stat.

Roughly 100 full-size products from the brand will be discounted throughout the duration of the sale and can be found on the Special Promotions page. By using the code "LABORDAY" at checkout, you can get 25 percent off the selection of products until its end date of Sept. 8.

Back to those celebrity favorites, though. Dunn herself shared on Instagram that the brand's Hydra-Balance Day Cream is a part of her Monday morning routine, and during the sale it's discounted to $42.75. The 30-year-old has also been known to use the Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, according to the brand's site, and the pack is currently marked down to $57 from its original price of $76.

Those model-approved picks are surely a good place to start, but with a lineup like this, you won't want to stop there. Keep scrolling to shop Dunn's favorites, along with a few other cult classics, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.