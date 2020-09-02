ELEMIS’ 2020 Labor Day Sale Includes 25% Off This Jourdan Dunn-Approved Moisturizer
Supermodels are (unfortunately) famously tight-lipped about their beauty routines — so when they actually reveal a favorite brand or product, you know it has to be good. That's definitely the case with ELEMIS, which counts not one, but many models like Jourdan Dunn, Linda Evangelista, Yasmin Le Bon, and Poppy Delevingne as fans. And with ELEMIS' Labor Day Sale officially on, it's pretty much a no-brainer that you should stock up on its beloved skincare products, stat.
Roughly 100 full-size products from the brand will be discounted throughout the duration of the sale and can be found on the Special Promotions page. By using the code "LABORDAY" at checkout, you can get 25 percent off the selection of products until its end date of Sept. 8.
Back to those celebrity favorites, though. Dunn herself shared on Instagram that the brand's Hydra-Balance Day Cream is a part of her Monday morning routine, and during the sale it's discounted to $42.75. The 30-year-old has also been known to use the Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, according to the brand's site, and the pack is currently marked down to $57 from its original price of $76.
Those model-approved picks are surely a good place to start, but with a lineup like this, you won't want to stop there. Keep scrolling to shop Dunn's favorites, along with a few other cult classics, ahead.
Dunn once shared that this light, balancing day cream was a staple in her Monday morning routine. During the sale, you can snag it for $47.25.
Dunn has also been said to be a fan of these ELEMIS eye masks, reportedly using them before a Met Gala appearance. Right now, they're on sale for $57.
Facial mists are something you can never have a shortage of, and this one primes, tones, and sets all in one. What makes it a heavenly formula (other than its scent) is the blend of coconut water, aloe, and carrot seed oil, which provide a shower of hydration to your skin. Pick it up while it's just under $25.
This ELEMIS cream has developed a cult-like following over the years, as proven by its near-perfect rating and more than 400 5-star reviews. With the code, you can shop it for under $100.
Cleansing balms are far superior to many other makeup removing methods (at least in my humble opinion). Buttery soft, this one erases away every trace of makeup and sunscreen without stripping your complexion or burning your eyes. Try it for yourself while it's $48.