Most people like their warm-weather makeup routines how they like a summer recipe: light, colorful, and easy. Simplicity is the key and it doesn't get much simpler than consolidating several products into a single handy do-it-all cream. Charlotte Tilbury's new Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow is the latest multipurpose addition to the brand's most popular range.

The British makeup artist's cult-classic Pillow Talk collection — you know, the one that birthed the best-selling lip color in the U.S., one of which still sells every two minutes even years after the initial launch — continues to take on a life of its own. What began as a line of pout-perfecting products in 2013 has grown into what the brand can now only describe using words like "mania" and "phenomenon."

The widely acclaimed range has acquired an entire sub-collection in 2020 alone, from a Collagen Lip Bath to the 12-pan Instant Eye Palette and now the newest Lip & Cheek Glow. It certainly isn't the first lip product nor the first blush to join the Pillow Talk family, but it is the first to cover both fronts in one.

The pliable little cream pot comes in two shades — a rosebud-pink Colour of Dreams and deep berry Colour of Passion — both now available at CharlotteTilbury.com for $40 a pop.

The Charlotte Tilbury newcomer is similar to Milk Makeup's Lip + Cheek Stick, ILIA's eight-shade Multi-Stick, and Bobbi Brown's beloved Pot Rouge in that its semi-sheer color is fit for more than one facial feature. The demand for this sort of multiuse beauty is, in fact, quickly becoming summer 2020's breakout trend.

Using lip color on cheeks is of course no new thing, but with the Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow being made of skin-loving vitamin E, beeswax, and raspberry leaf stem cell extract, you don't have to worry about being hit with a breakout over the monochromatic pairing. Both shades of the new dewy lip tint and blush twofer, ahead.

