A few years ago, the term “skinfluencer” wasn’t even a part of our vocabulary. Now thanks to TikTok and Instagram, there’s a growing number of individuals making a career out of their influential social media presence in the beauty realm. Leading the pack is Hyram Yarbro, a 25-year-old skin care enthusiast known for his honest product reviews that he shares with his 6.7 million followers on the app. Of course, it only makes sense that the influencer is now blessing his massive community with his own brand, Selfless by Hyram. Teaming up with The Inkey List, the five-product line — which includes a cleanser, moisturizer, retinol, and two types of serums — is available at Sephora and on the brand’s website.

Despite his current success in the beauty world, Yarbro didn’t actually know much about skin care until he entered college. “Before that, I grew up in a cattle ranch in Arizona, and life was very simple,” the Hawaii-based social media star tells TZR over Zoom. “[My] family didn't have a lot of money, so the focus on beauty products was non-existent, particularly for men.” His initial interest in skin care sparked when he began noticing skin issues appear, such as fine lines around his forehead and eye area. “I started trying out skin care products and as my interest in cosmetics grew — that’s where my passion for [an] ingredients list, ingredient functionality, and learning how formulas work and spreading that information really began.”

Yarbro then launched his YouTube channel, Hyram in 2017 (which currently has a cool 4.9 million subscribers) to showcase his personal journey through skin care in hopes to educate others. “I thought about, within the online sector, [how] there was a lot of information about skin care, but it tended to be leaned toward people who already work in the industry, or are already really familiar with skin care,” he explains. “There wasn't much content for people who had absolutely no idea how to use skin care products.” Therefore, once he began learning more about ingredients and how they work, it was his goal to share his newfound knowledge with his followers. “I really positioned my channel as one for people who are brand new to skin care.”

When it came time to launch his own brand, Yarbro’s mission from a formulation perspective was to adopt a gentle active philosophy. “I feel like in the industry we’ve gotten to the point where we see so many products hyper-focused on the strongest results, highest concentrations, and instantaneous results,” the TikTok star explains. Ultimately, Yarbro wanted to provide consumers with products that still utilize powerful ingredients but in gentler, lower concentrations (such as 0.2% retinol and 0.5% salicylic acid).

In addition to offering up gentle, yet effective formulas, his goal when launching his line was to impact the world in a positive way. “I didn’t want to create a brand unless I knew it was contributing something unique and new to the industry,” he notes. To accomplish this, he partnered with two non-profit organizations to have a direct and measurable social impact. “For our products that partner with Thirst Project, [when you purchase] the blue products [the Niacinamide & Maracujá Daily Barrier Support Moisturizer and Mandelic Acid & Rice Bran Gentle Exfoliating Serum], they provide one person with clean drinking water for one year.”

And when you buy the green products — the Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum, Centella & Green Tea Hydrating Gel Cleanser, and Centella & Green Tea Hydrating Gel Cleanser — you’re supporting the Rainforest Trust by helping to “protect makers from deforestation all around the world in an effort to fight climate change and to protect the animal-plant species indigenous groups that rely on those areas,” according to Yarbro.

Yarbro decided to partner with The Inkey List, a brand known for its high-quality, yet affordable products, because of his longtime appreciation for its lineup. “The Inkey List has been one of the most featured brands on my channel,” he explains. “If you look at most of my videos, you'll find at least one Inkey List product recommended just because their ingredients and overall formulation philosophy directly align with my own.”

Ready to see what all the hype is about? Below, find my review of the product line, as well as why Yarbro created each formula.

Centella & Green Tea Hydrating Gel Cleanser

My personal favorite from the line is the Centella & Green Tea Hydrating Gel Cleanser. Unlike some cleansers I’ve tried, this one actually removes all my makeup and leaves my skin feeling super clean, without feeling dry. Plus, my skin looks noticeably less red, thanks to the green tea complex.

And according to Yarbro, the cleanser was formulated for those with sensitive skin. “Cleansing can be one of those steps that's actually the most damaging part of our skin care routine without us realizing it because it can really strip the moisture barrier,” he explains. “So I wanted to make sure there was a perfect balance of a gentle cleansing experience while still providing a deep cleansing ability.”

Salicylic Acid & Sea Kelp Pore Clearing & Oil Control Serum

Since I don’t experience acne (shout out to Accutane) or oily skin, I don’t think this product is absolutely necessary for me to include in my product lineup. Rather than salicylic acid, I like to incorporate serums infused vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and retinol in them. But, I still tested out this formula to see what the deal was.

Made to be used in the morning, this serum also contains ingredients like niacinamide, sea kelp, and succinic acid, which work to unclog the pores. To be honest, I don’t love the watery consistency of the serum as I find it goes everywhere when I squeeze the bottle. Overall, I wouldn’t reach for this product every day.

Mandelic Acid & Rice Bran Gentle Exfoliating Serum

I wouldn’t say my skin is super sensitive, however, it does get irritated by some exfoliators on the market. Luckily, that wasn’t the case with the Mandelic Acid & Rice Bran Gentle Exfoliating Serum. Yarbro formulated this exfoliating serum with those who have sensitive skin in mind as well. “We use alternative exfoliating ingredients like mandelic acid, phytic acid, salicylic acid in a blend that's really really gentle for the most sensitive skin, but still delivers really powerful results,” he explains.

Niacinamide & Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer

If I had to choose a second favorite product, it would be the Niacinamide & Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer. The consistency is super light which I love during the summer and gives my complexion a subtle glow.

“I wanted to create a moisturizing formula that focuses on supporting the health of the skin’s barrier every single day,” Yarbro explains. “It's a lightweight gel-cream [formula] that deeply nourishes the skin with ingredients like maracuja and murumuru butter to help support the barrier.”

Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum

For those new to the retinol game, this Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum is a great entry point. Personally, I like something a bit stronger from the dermatologist with my choice of retinoid; however, I do appreciate how gentle this formula is. When Yarbro created this retinol, he wanted to bring back what the ingredient was originally known for — treating acne and acne scarring. And according to the TikToker, the product “falls in line with that gentle active philosophy and is formulated with squalane in a form that's really nourishing to the skin, so you won't have to worry about those drying side effects that typically come alongside using retinol.”

All in all, I wouldn’t say the products are life-changing by any means. But, if you have sensitive skin, or just want a good assortment of core products to use every day, I’d recommend snagging this five-piece collection. And, make sure to continue to follow along with Yarbro on TikTok for more skin care advice.