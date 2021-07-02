Last fall, La Mer launched its highly coveted Genaissance de la Mer The Concentrated Night Balm; an ultra-powerful overnight treatment designed to treat and stave off several signs of aging, including everything from fine lines and wrinkles, to stubborn sunspots. Now, lo and behold, the luxury skin care brand is back with yet another exciting launch, and get this: It’s been a cool five years in the making. Folks, meet La Mer’s new Hydrating Infused Emulsion — a next-level lightweight hydrator that plumps, soothes, and nourishes all skin types.

The team at La Mer spent five full years perfecting the formula for its first-ever emulsion, purely because they wanted to ensure it was at the level of perfection that people have come to expect from the famed French skin care brand. Unlike its best-selling The Concentrate serum and the iconic Crème de la Mer, this new formula is unique in that it’s an air-light milky emulsion that’s extremely hydrating and packed with powerful ingredients such as sea kelp — a superfood that’s naturally high in calcium and vitamins A, C, D and E, as well as essential nutrients like zinc, iodine, magnesium, and iron.

“Over the last five years, we really started to become more inspired to create a totally new experience for our customer, one that would bring joy to skin [and] deliver our potent miracle broth with a new twist,” Lauren Waldrum, executive director of global product development at La Mer, tells TZR. “We became Inspired by the ‘Plant Milk’ trend and the constant quest for wellness all around us, and we knew kelp was our unique opportunity to create something truly special. We studied different processes and ways that we could create a first-of-its-kind sensation of milk that would be both ultra-delicate and also uber efficacious. All of this combined with a perfected homogenization process to infuse our micromilk with kelp and soy took time to perfect and become uniquely La Mer.”

In addition to the brand’s proprietary cell-rejuvenating “miracle broth,” which hydrates and soothes redness, the formula also features lime tea concentrate; a potent antioxidant that not only protects the skin from free radical damage, but also helps to balance and calm the epidermis.

La Mer

According to La Mer, clinical testing on 22 women revealed the hydrating formula instantly boosts skin’s moisture levels by a whopping 149% (this was based on the women applying it just once). To lock in said moisture, the brand recommends following up with your favorite moisturizer — that, and they also advise prepping your complexion with their Treatment Lotion to optimize absorption.

At $250 for 125 mL and $110 for 50 mL, this luxe skin care elixir certainly doesn’t run cheap — but if you’re in the market for a new hydrating treatment that you can trust to be effective, and you can afford to make the splurge, consider adding La Mer’s new Hydrating Infused Emulsion to your arsenal.

As of today, July 2, you can shop the Hydrating Infused Emulsion exclusively on nordstrom.com.

