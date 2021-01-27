With new product brands, launches, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics, our rudimentary beauty series, serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game.

Did you ever wake up and glance in the mirror only to find your skin looking especially dull? There's a slew of factors that can contribute to this. Perhaps you've been drinking a whole pot of coffee and skipping out on water. On the other hand, it might be the dry winter air making your skin appear lackluster. But whatever the cause is, you can turn to your trusty serums and moisturizers to help bring your complexion back to life. Specifically, niacinamide in skin care could be the answer to a brighter you.

In addition to rejuvenating the skin, the ingredient is known for its versatility. "Niacinamide is a B vitamin that has many benefits as a topical antioxidant," Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, MD, FAAD, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist, tells TZR. "Unlike two other beneficial antioxidants, retinoids and vitamin C, niacinamide is not generally associated with risk of a downtime and can be used by a diverse amount of skin colors and types, from Asian to Black skin, as well as rosacea to oily skin."

You probably already have a few products in your skin care cabinet infused with niacinamide. To brush up on the buzzy ingredient, read everything you need to know, below.

Niacinamide In Skin Care: The Benefits You'll See

Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board certified dermatologist in New York, says niacinamide is a wonderful ingredient in regards to aging, dry, and sensitive skin. "Niacinamides nourish, calm redness, and [reduce] inflammation," the dermatologist explains. "It has similar effects of retinol by strengthening the skin barrier, however, [it] fortifies from the get go without sensitivity or irritation. It also acts like an antioxidant by limiting free radical damage." Additionally, Dr. Loretta says niacinamide decreases skin hyperpigmentation, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as improves skin elasticity.

Niacinamide In Skin Care: Skin Types It Works Best On

Dr. Loretta ensures that niacinamide is well tolerated by all skin types, including rosacea, sensitive skin, oily and acneic skin. Plus, she says, because it's not generally sensitizing or irritating, you should be able to tolerate the ingredient if you use it in more than one product. To add to that, Dr. Engelman says the ingredient is a great option for those who suffer from redness and find retinol to be too irritating.

Niacinamide In Skin Care: Products It's Used In

"It is a great anti-aging and brightening ingredient," Dr. Loretta says about niacinamide. Therefore, the dermatologist notes that the ingredient can be found in both serums and moisturizers. "Also, because antioxidants can help boost the benefits of sunscreens, you will find it in some sunscreens," she adds.

Niacinamide In Skin Care: Other Ingredients It Pairs Well With

"Since it is a good antioxidant, I recommend looking for products that can give a wide range of benefits by combining niacinamide with other classes of beneficial ingredients, like peptides, marine extracts, and healthy skin oils like linoleic acid and ceramides," Dr. Loretta says. Additionally, Dr. Engleman notes that pairing niacianmide with ingredients like the aforementioned as well as hydrators like hyaluronic acid will help to build a strong barrier for the skin.

Now that you're an expert in niacianmide, ahead, shop serums and moisturizers that are formulated with the superstar ingredient.

