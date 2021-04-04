It’s not just your imagination — there are a lot of made-up holidays popping up as of late. For instance, January 24 is National Peanut Butter Day. And then there’s National Napping Day on March 15 (not a bad idea, honestly). But for a beauty lover, a day centered around their favorite product calls for an excuse to celebrate, and for the skin care fanatics out there, you won’t want to miss National Vitamin C Day, which kicks off today. To help you commemorate the holiday, TZR tapped a few leading dermatologists to learn about their picks for the top vitamin C products on the market.

You likely already know the myriad of benefits that come from vitamin C, but, a quick refresher doesn’t hurt. “Vitamin C is a great skin care ingredient because it's safe to use on any skin type and has a ton of incredible anti-aging, hydrating, and brightening benefits,” Dr. Shuting Hu, a cosmetic scientist, formulator, and founder of skin care brand Acaderma, tells TZR. “Vitamin C contains magnesium ascorbyl phosphate which helps your skin retain moisture and stay hydrated.” And in order to help reduce signs of premature aging, Dr. Hu says it’s vital to keep your skin plump and hydrated.

But wait, there’s more! “Because vitamin C decreases transepidermal water loss while also promoting the production of collagen, the vitamin can help smooth fine lines and wrinkles,” she adds.

Dr. Hu says the ingredient is safe to use both morning and night, however, she recommends applying it in the morning as it offers UV-protection. “Since vitamin C becomes less effective when exposed to light, you should wait until the product has had time to fully absorb into the skin before heading out the door,” the dermatologist notes. And according to Dr. Tiffany Clay, MD, FAAD, a board certified dermatologist in Atlanta, vitamin C should be applied daily to the skin for best results. Remember — consistency is everything when it comes to skin care.

Now that you’re up-to-date on all the wonders of vitamin C, below, shop the 10 best products infused with the ingredient, according to dermatologists. Happy vitamin C day to you all!

Shop The 10 Top Dermatologist-Approved Vitamin C Products