To some, nail art always calls for bright colors or bold textures. But minimalist designs are just as creative — and can be just as impactful as maximalist looks. In fact, according to the New York Fashion Week runways, simple nails are in for spring 2024. This past summer first gave rise to a number of subtle manicure styles, like invisible and micro-French tips, and the creamy finishes that introduced the internet to the quiet luxury trend. However, the minimalist nail designs from the NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 shows are taking these simple aesthetics up a notch with graphic elements and pops of soft pastel colors.

At Staud, graphic lines were delicately placed across bare nails to match the your-skin-but-better makeup looks. Nude almond-shaped extensions with metallic tips were the design of choice at LaQuan Smith. No doubt about it, the runways offered a plethora of inspiring ideas on how to do nail art the quiet luxury way. And while these manicures were paired with the spring collections, you don’t have to wait until next season to wear them.

Ahead, a breakdown of the best minimal nail art designs seen at the NYFW ​​S/S ‘24 shows, including the exact products used backstage so you can DIY the looks at home.

Staud

(+) Courtesy of Mia Secret (+) Courtesy of Mia Secret INFO 1/2

As the models floated down the Staud S/S ‘24 runway in crisp pastel colors inspired by the chic looks of the ‘90s, their nails told a similar story of minimalism. From a distance, it appeared that they had classic French manicures, but a closer look revealed a fresh take on the look.

“Instead of the thin line being at the tip, we put it one-third of the way down the nail for a twist on the on-trend design,” celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec says, in a statement. Think of it as updated micro-French, which Kandalec says can easily be recreated at home. Begin by applying a thin layer of base coat to the nail and allowing it dry. “Next eye the location you want to place the strip, then using a skinny line brush, paint a line with the Mia Secret gel color of your choice across the nail,” she says. For the final step, apply a high-gloss top coat.

Kate Spade

(+) Courtesy of Essie (+) Courtesy of Essie INFO 1/2

The nails at Kate Spade leaned into the playful patterns and colors of the collection’s accessories. With Kandalec at the helm, the look included black micro-French tips that gingerly lined the top of bare nails. While the thin strip of polish was chic on its own, Kandalec took the manicure to another level by adding hand-painted circles to the thumbs of some of the models. For each of the designs, the nail artist used essie’s expressie polish. Given the fast turnaround time, the quick-dry formula came in handy.

LaQuan Smith

(+) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images (+) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Despite often being associated with short nail lengths, the quiet luxury aesthetic is applicable to extensions, too. Take the nails at LaQuan Smith for example. On a nude nail base, the classic French manicure got an edgy (but elegant) update thanks to silver metallic tips.

Christian Siriano

(+) Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Courtesy of essie INFO 1/2

The ballet influence was present through every aspect of Christian Siriano’s S/S ‘24 show, including the nails. Designed to match the soft pink and rosé colors of the collection, Kandalec painted the models’ nails with essie’s Gel Couture Nail Polish in Polished & Poised as a base, then topped it with the shimmery pink essie Nail Polish in Birthday Girl. Finally, she used the brand’s Gel Couture Top Coat for a high-shine finish that also prevents chips.