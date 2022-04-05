I Tried This TikTok Famous Lip Cream To Channel My Inner Kardashian

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our writer is testing the new Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede® Cozy Lip Creme.

There was a moment in 2013 when it seemed like matte lipstick had entirely eclipsed any other lip product on the market. Nude hues were all the rage, sprinkled with the occasional pop of red, and formulas promised all-day wear with no flaking. I remember trying to match a nude lipstick to my own skin in a drugstore aisle after watching a makeup tutorial on Youtube — mirroring the Kardashians’ energy in the makeup department was key in this era. Mario Dedivanovic, Kim’s longtime makeup artist, created that signature barely-there lip in a matte finish, so it only makes sense that now, two years after launching his own mega-successful, eponymous brand, Makeup By Mario, he would debut a lip product to recreate the look: Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme.

While matte lips may have been the finish du jour in the early 2010s, today’s makeup trends are all about moisture and general dewiness. That’s why I was excited to test the founder’s latest lip product, which is touted as a truly matte lip cream. By definition, a lip cream is somewhere between a lipstick and a moisturizing cream, without the shine of a gloss. Lip creams promise long wear time, reminiscent of their heyday when 24-hour wear was everything. Not to mention that Tiktok’s been abuzz with loyal Makeup By Mario fans raving about the new launch.

Read on to for my take on the return of the matte lip and whether the Lip Creme lives up to the hype.

What Makes Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme Unique?

This product comes in 12 shades ranging from pinky neutrals to vampy maroon. Lip creams tend to promise staying power over anything else, but this new option offers a “comfortable cushion” that blurs lips’ natural texture for a smoother finish. The result? Wearability that doesn’t sink into every crevice, which creates fuller looking lips. Passionfruit seed oil is the secret ingredient that makes all the difference in this “cozy” formula.

Testing The Ultra Suede Lip Creme

Once I got past using a doe foot applicator — something I haven’t opted into since I was 16 — I was surprised at how lightweight the product felt. Matte lip products can dry the second you apply them, and in some cases even flake off after a day of wear. At large, they’re generally not that comfortable. But the Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme’s texture is airy, almost whipped, and while the end result is certainly full coverage, application didn’t feel as do-or-die as liquid lipsticks I’ve applied in the past.

The sample sent to me was in the shade Vampish, a deep plum brown. It’s not my natural inclination, but so is the life of a beauty writer! I was intimidated the minute I untwisted the cap of the product. All the Tiktoks I watched of loyal fans swiping on the product with ease made me feel a little more confident. They proclaimed dramatic praise like, “This is the only lip product I’ll ever wear again,” or “I’m literally speechless.”

My real life trial run was a little less animated. I was pleasantly surprised at how supple the product felt on the wand and that I was able to easily clean up the edges around my lips after the initial application. The end result was a real satin matte — something I would have considered an oxymoron before trying the product — and after the few minutes it took to dry down, it still felt breathable and comfortable on my lips.

My personal preference for lip products is a pencil or classic lipstick tube, but with careful application, the doe foot applicator turned out to be just fine, requiring two or three swipes for complete coverage.

Then comes the true test of any lip product that promises long wear — keeping it on for the rest of the day. I drank my tea, water, and went for dinner with a friend, all without reapplying. When I got home, the look was, well, less perfect than when I left. Parts had faded in the corners, but my lips didn’t feel dry or cracked. The color was out of my comfort zone, but I can imagine the often-sold-out nude Mocha Latte shade would be an easier color to pull off.

Should You Give Ultra Suede Cozy Lip Creme A Try?

As with all makeup, whether or not this product is for you comes down to preference and price. At $24, it’s right at market price for a higher end lip product. Speaking of personal preference, lip creams aren’t really my jam but if you’re looking for a long-lasting formula with intense color that doesn’t dry out your lips, this product truly delivers. Looks like Makeup by Mario might be ushering in a matte lip renaissance after all.

