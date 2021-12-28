There’s nothing quite as satisfying as discovering the perfect shade of nude lipstick. The exact right balance of pink and brown is not easy to come by, so when one pops up, it makes sense that beauty lovers would go wild with curiosity. Actor and model Lily-Rose Depp frequently causes a stir with her covetable makeup looks, but a specific (not-so-recent) lip look has suddenly sparked serious buzz on TikTok — and had many calling it the perfect nude lip for fair skin.

As proof that social media algorithms often make no sense, Depp’s makeup look from 2019 has made a resurgence and is going viral on TikTok. In an Instagram post of the look, Depp, a longtime Chanel ambassador, is seen in a makeup chair with a gorgeous soft smoky eye, but her matte nude lip is what draws the majority of the attention. The look was created by Chanel makeup artist Nina Park for the premiere of the historical drama The King.

At the time, Park shared the products she used on Depp’s lips alongside a video of her carefully applying lipstick on the actor. In the caption of the video, Park revealed she used Chanel’s Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Modore Nude and Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Casual, resulting in a gorgeous nude lip that perfectly complements Depp’s skin tone.

Recently, makeup artist Elizabeth Conte recreated the look but instead used slightly different shades of the products than Park: Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Nude Brun and Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Colour in Boy. She begins by lining her lips and partially filling them in with the liner, then smudging it with the brush on the other end of the product. Conte then adds the lipstick over top, noting that because it has a glossy finish, the lip liner is key to achieving the 90s vibe. “What a very cool, nude ‘90s lip,” she says in the video. “I feel like you need the lip pencil. I feel like it makes the who thing look 100 times better.”

It’s not exactly clear how the discrepancies in the shades came to be, but any combination of them will create a stunning nude lip that evokes the effortless ‘90s vibe.

