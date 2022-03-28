There Was One Lipstick To Rule Them All At The 2022 Oscars

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are underway, and as the stars floated down the red carpet on Sunday in Los Angeles, there was one big winner that appeared even before the show began. Numerous red lipstick looks at the 2022 Oscars proved that the stars are returning to classic glamour this season, with the makeup classic popping up on actors like Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong’o, and more.

Whether it was a deep crimson, a lip-smacking cherry, or radiant ruby, matte, creamy, or velvet, the Hollywood elite proved just how versatile (and stunning) a classic red lip looks on the red carpet. Often worn with an otherwise bare face of minimalist makeup — bold brows and glowy skin is a favorite pairing — a red pout is effortlessly striking in all the right ways. And after so much back and forth over whether or not an in-person event was even possible this year, the plethora of quintessentially glamorous makeup looks on some of the evening’s biggest names felt even more satisfying.

So, if you were looking for inspiration to revisit your makeup collection in 2022, enjoy the best red lipstick moments at this year’s Oscars red carpet.

Nicole Kidman

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

Ever the Hollywood icon, Nicole Kidman stepped out on the red carpet in a pale blue dress, oodles of diamonds, and a brilliant red lipstick — Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance lipstick in Elson 3 and Ultra Matte lip pencil in Blood Lust — to cap the whole look off.

Lupita Nyong’o

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

Nyong’o knows how to make a true entrance on the red carpet, pairing her gold embellished gown with an elegant braided updo and a scarlet red lip — Lancôme Mademoiselle Lupita by makeup artist Nick Barose.

Julianne Hough

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

The contrast of Hough’s radiant cornflower yellow dress and rich ruby lipstick is absolutely gorgeous.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The only thing more stunning than Ross’ fabulous diamond collar and radiant smile is her cherry red lipstick to set off her old Hollywood gown.

Molly Sims

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

Yet another red dress and red lipstick moment, Molly Sims looked beautiful and timeless in her Oscars look.

Aunjanue Ellis

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/ Getty Images

The King Richard star proved that red and orange is one of the most eye-catching color combos with her scarlet lipstick and voluminous gown.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Mike Coppola / Staff/ Getty Images

Gyllenhaal walked the red carpet for her directorial work on The Lost Daughter wearing a deep burgundy red lip and a custom Schiaparelli gown.

H.E.R.

Momodu Mansaray / Staff/ Getty Images

The soft strawberry red lipstick H.E.R. wore for the Oscars (L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in shade “Spice”) was the perfect juicy color for her bright chartreuse gown, dazzling emerald necklace, and blue sunnies.