I Tried The Buzzy Plumping Lip Mask That’s All Over Instagram & Fell In Love.

When it comes to lip fullness, the look of pouty, augmented lips is on the rise. In the mid-2010s, the over-lined, full lips trend exploded in popularity, and lipstick tutorials for voluminous pouts seemed to be on every makeup guru’s Youtube agenda (a look that can be credited primarily to Black women, and the Kardashian/Jenner craze). For people who aren’t quite ready to go the filler route, lip plumping products provide a similar effect without the pain or steep price tag. That’s why the new LAWLESS Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask caught my eye.

Founder and CEO Annie Lawless noticed this increased demand for plumpers but disliked the hash ingredients included in most products on the market (like menthol or capsaicin, the active component in chili peppers). So she created a new treatment with this mask (which joins her brand’s other lip plumping gloss) that helps people achieve the “filler” lip look with ingredients that help improve lip condition.

I’ll admit that since I have full lips I do not need much lip plumper to enhance them. But, I fell victim to the lip plumper trend a few times as I tried to get the super smooth lip gloss look (which is often a welcome side effect of these types of products). But every time I tried a plumping product, I would get played, and the ingredients caused my lips to break in a bad rash—not to mention my lips felt like they were burning off. So, I gave up on plumping products for a while, until now.

As a lip care enthusiast, I couldn’t help but hear about the rave reviews about LAWLESS lip products. From it sold-out launch of their Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss, I made sure to not miss out on this new launch.

I had the chance to try the mask and had a few thoughts about the new plumping mask.

What’s Inside The LAWLESS Forget The Filler Lip Mask?

This mask contains 100% vegan and cruelty-free hydrating and softening ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and sweet almond oil, and provides that signature cooling sensation that fans love in the Smoothing Gloss, but now the formula is even more concentrated. Compared to the Smoothing Gloss, it has 1200% more shea butter and contains 50% more MAXI-LIP, which is the brand’s trademarked peptide that boosts lip volume by 40% (according to brand literature and clinical trials). It also helps to trigger collagen production to help lips look fuller, smoother, and defined over time.

“Our Overnight Lip Plumping Mask treatment contains MAXI-LIP ™, an ingredient that is scientifically and clinically shown to increase collagen synthesis +351% (in vitro),” Lawless tells TZR in a recent interview about the new product launch. That means that, theoretically, you should find that your lips are not only more hydrated by using this mask compared to the gloss, but also the plumping action should be more pronounced.

Testing The LAWLESS Forget The Filler Lip Mask

At first, I was nervous to try the product due to countless negative reactions to using lip plumpers previously; however, after reading about the clean ingredients, I was down to see what all the hype was about.

The mask packaging is outright adorable. It comes in a metallic pink textured box and the container has a clear matte finish with a rose gold screw-on top to match the LAWLESS lettering—the perfect addition to your vanity or bathroom cabinet. The mask has a very sheer rosy pink shade, called Sweet Dreams, and the texture reminded me of a light layer of petroleum jelly, but still applied very smoothly, like butter. The formula did not feel sticky like lipgloss or heavy like some conditioners, which is a major plus for a lip mask.

After a few minutes, I felt a cooling sensation that grew to love. This only lasts around 15-20 minutes, and I appreciated how I felt the product working without any of that stinging or burning sensation that is signature to a lot of lip plumpers. It leaves a subtle light glossy finish that feels hydrating and breathable.

I noticed after 20 minutes that my lip wrinkles began to disappear slightly for an overall smoother look. When I applied it before bed and woke up the next morning, my lips did feel hydrated and more refreshed, but I did not see a difference in volume upon initial use. I decided to continue to use the product daily, which is recommended by the brand. After three days of use, I noticed my wrinkles had become undetectable, especially on my top lip, and my lips appeared a bit more voluminous. I ultimately traded out my daily Chapstick for the lip-plumping mask due it’s potent moisturizing ingredients and how comfortable it felt to wear.

Here are my lips before and three days after using Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask. Starr Savoy

Is The LAWLESS Forget The Filler Lip MaskWorth The Price?

As a person who spends an unnecessary amount of money on lip care, I most definitely agree that the $21 price tag is worth it. There are plenty of lip plumpers on the market that help increase the size of your lips, but the combination of the comfortable (if a tad subtle) plumping effect and hefty dose of moisture provides a worthwhile double benefit for the cost

If, however, you are looking for a fast-acting plumping product upon initial application, I would not recommend this mask. But, if you are on a hunt for a lip conditioner that increases your lip size over time, then this product is perfect for you. The slight rosy, glossy finish is ideal for days when you do not feel like wearing lipstick, liner, or gloss but still want a smooth, shiny lip look. It’s also the perfect size to throw in your purse while on the go or right before applying your favorite lipstick to prime and create the perfect smooth canvas.

