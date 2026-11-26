One of life’s great ironies is that the times you could use a spa day most — like, say, during a jam-packed holiday season — also happen to be the times when you can’t spare a moment on your calendar, much less block off an hour or three. (See also: When you’re in desperate need of a mani-pedi.) So what do you do when work won’t wrap up until 6, dinner starts at 8, and you’re in desperate need of a little reset in between? Why, you bring the spa to your shower, of course — in the form of luxury body washes, scrubs, and oils.

Among the many ways you can majorly up your shower game are through high-end soaps and silky oils designed to complement designer fragrances (à la Chloé’s Atelier des Fleurs Hysope and Guerlain’s Shalimar Satin Shower Oil) and elegantly formulated washes filled with skin-friendly ingredients, like Augustinus Bader’s The Body Cleanser and Costa Brazil’s Nutrient-Rich Body Wash. You can also massage and exfoliate with premium body scrubs, like Grown Alchemist’s Smoothing Body Exfoliant and Josie Maran’s Exfoliating Body Scrub, which help brighten and tone while imparting relaxing, fragrant scents.

Scroll on to discover some of the most indulgent bath products that will instantly transform your shower into a high-end spa (fluffy robe and plush slippers not included).

Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Hysope Perfumed Shower Gel $73 See On Nordstrom Chloé’s Atelier des Fleurs collection features the kind of soft, floral scents that feel sophisticated and truly timeless — like the fragrance equivalent of the structured handbag you inherited from your grandmother, which looks as good with jeans and a T-shirt as it does with a bespoke skirt suit. Hysope, one of the collection’s standouts, has an herbal touch that makes it perfect for a relaxing shower gel, and the formula features porcelain flower extract to help moisturize the skin.

Sisley Paris Soir de Lune Perfumed Bath and Shower Gel $115 See On Sisley Paris Sisley Paris’ Soir de Lune is a sensual floral-chypre scent that feels like slipping into something silky — exactly the vibe you want in a luxurious night shower. The Perfumed Bath and Shower Gel features soothing ingredients like wild rose and matricaria extracts and layers beautifully with the matching Body Cream. (If you’re feeling a little old school, you can spritz on a little eau de parfum before your slumber, too.)

Augustinus Bader The Body Cleanser $58 See on Augustinus Bader For an advanced skin care approach, you can’t get much more ingredients-forward than Augustinus Bader’s The Body Cleanser. Along with the brand’s proprietary TFC8 blend, it includes coconut oil and hydrolyzed rice protein. But you won’t be sacrificing style for substance — the rich and elegant formula, along with the gentle eucalyptus scent, are the very definition of “enveloping.”

Dries Van Noten Soie & Amber Liquid Soap $90 See On Bergdorf Goodman Not only does Dries Van Noten’s Soie and Amber Liquid Soap come housed in an extremely shelfie-friendly smoky ombré bottle; it also has a cozy, unique fragrance (with notes such as chestnut, centifolia rose, and Peru balsam) and includes hydration-boosting glycerin on its ingredients list. Layer it with the matching Body Lotion to really indulge in the scent.

Costa Brazil Nutrient-Rich Body Wash With Hyaluronic Acid $48 See On Costa Brazil Costa Brazil’s Nutrient-Rich Body Wash is very aptly named: It’s packed with hydration hero hyaluronic acid, acai (which is filled with antioxidants), and kaya oil and guarana to boost firmness and radiance, respectively. The gentle, sulfate-free formula also bears the brand’s signature scent, Aroma, which is fresh, woody, and very spa-like.

Guerlain Shalimar Satin Shower Oil $70 See On Macy's Very few fragrances have as storied a history as Guerlain’s Shalimar. The complementary shower oil brings the scent’s elegant blend of sumptuous notes — including bergamot, frankincense, vanilla, and musk — into the shower for those days when you want to lather up like a true grande dame.

Diptyque Do Son Scented Shower Oil $60 See On Diptyque Inspired by Vietnam’s Halong Bay (where Diptyque founder Yves Couselant spent his summers as a child), Do Son is a white-floral fragrance that’s at once clean and intoxicating — ideal for losing yourself in thought during a steamy shower or lackadaisical bath. The formula includes apricot seed oil, which will help soften your skin as you dream away.

Soft Services Affogato L’Orange Buffing Bar Body Exfoliant $30 See On Sephora Give yourself a little in-shower massage with one of Soft Services’ Buffing Bars, which marry physical exfoliants with softening and hydrating ingredients to gently slough away dead skin. While the original formula has a higher concentration of exfoliants, ideal for more intense exfoliation, the Affogato L’Orange Buffing Bar swirls the crystal throughout for a milder approach — and has a delicious creamy fragrance to boot.

Josie Maran Bohemian Fig - Argan Oil + Sugar Balm Refillable Exfoliating Body Scrub Jar $29 See On Sephora You can’t go wrong with any of Josie Maran’s sophisticated scent blends. But Bohemian Fig, which combines the fruit-scent of the moment with warm woods, vetiver, and vanilla orchid, is an especially winter-friendly choice. Packed with shea butter and argan oil alongside exfoliating sugar granules, it’s also an especially moisturizing option for a coldest-season scrub-down.

Grown Alchemist Smoothing Body Exfoliant with Eucalyptus & Cedarwood $35 See On Dermstore Along with the eponymous eucalyptus, Grown Alchemist’s Smoothing Body Exfoliant also features peppermint and bergamot as both notes — imparting a light, relaxing, and extremely spa-coded scent — and active ingredients. (They help cleanse and tone.) Also on the jam-packed ingredients list are exfoliating kaolin clay, skin-tightening guarana seed extract, and hyaluronic acid.