The Climb is our series that highlights a top-selling item from brands both established and buzz-worthy. In these monthly features, you'll hear straight from the brands about the fascinating history of how one extra-special piece exceeded expectations and became a forever product. This month's focus is on the best-selling franchise, Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, which has tripled its sales in just a year. Find the story behind the buzzed-about product below.

Since its launch in 2018, skin care brand Augustinus Bader has shot to beauty industry stardom with its science-led and wildly efficacious formulas. Helmed by its co-founder Professor Augustinus Bader, a German-born doctor and scientist, the brand’s most popular product, The Rich Cream, is backed by decades of research — and delivers a seriously enviable glow. Maybe that’s while you’ll inevitably spot it on a dozen or more celebrities’ bathroom shelves.

“My research into regenerative medicine has been ongoing for more than 30 years, and the Augustinus Bader range is inspired by this research and innovation,” says Professor Bader, who is both co-founder of the brand and the director and professor of applied stem cell biology and cell technology at the University of Leipzig. His three decades of research eventually led him to create a medical grade hydrogel to treat the skin of burn victims, which contains TFC1 — the first iteration of the Augustinus Bader brand’s signature TFC8 complex, which is included in all of the collection’s products, 11 in all. But it is the Rich Cream in particular that has garnered legions of fans worldwide.

“The Rich Cream contains an advanced formula resulting in deeper nourishment and hydration and, overall, a more immaculate complexion,” he says, speaking to the TFC8 complex’s activation of the body’s own stem cells to repair and renew.

He shares that in clinical trials conducted with thirty participants over one month, the formulation achieved an improvement level in skin hydration of 145%. Wrinkle reduction ranged between 37% and 54% during this same timeframe, while skin firmness improved by 92%. “Among user trials with 105 members, 100% of participants noted that their skin instantly felt more hydrated and nourished, while 99% said that, over 12 weeks, their skin overall felt renewed, replenished, and reinvigorated,” he says.

Outside of the trials, the results speak for themselves, with sales tripling from 2019 to 2020 alone. Plus, it’s tough to open any form of social media without seeing an A-list celebrity gush about their products. Hailey Baldwin once called the cream her “everyday,” and Kate Bosworth referred to herself as “obsessed” when speaking to her experience with the cream. Alexa Chung, Sandra Oh, and Margot Robbie also count themselves fans.

“I think we’ve simply achieved creating a formulation that works,” Professor Bader says. “The reason is that we respect the physiology of human skin with a knowledge base that originated in just recent years. The products are innovative in this sense. We released products that bring a real solution to our customers. Our focus was on maintaining the highest efficacy levels while viewing the long-term goal of better overall skin health.” He explains that the cream covers the needs of all skin types, from dry to oily to sensitive, and supports optimized cellular renewal. “It has the flexibility to address everything from fine lines to redness,” he says.

In addition to the stem cell technology, the brand also uses a blend of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and synthesized molecules that are naturally found in the skin. “It guides essential nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to the skin cells, creating an optimal environment for the body's innate repair and renewal processes,” Professor Bader says. To top if all off, the nourishing blend of argan, avocado, and evening primrose oils drench your skin with moisture and provide a luxe, silky texture that pairs perfectly with makeup — or is enviably dewy alone.

And as if it couldn’t get any better, the Bader team has just launched a new vegan formulation of The Rich Cream. “We are always in the lab looking to improve and innovate,” Professor Bader says. “We merge a deep respect for nature and biology with a knowledge-fueled targeting of skin repair needs. Modern science has given us an improved understanding of cellular function when it comes to skin restoration. Our focus is on maintaining high efficacy levels while working towards a long-term goal of sustained and improved skin health. Now that our Rich Cream is vegan, this is an added bonus. It is the ultimate sign of respect for nature.”

And with Earth Month right around the corner, the brand is planting one tree for every 50 ml of The Rich Cream that’s purchased from the brand’s website. In addition, over 12,000 50 ml bottles — resulting in over a $5 million value — were donated and given to front line workers around the globe, exhibiting the brand’s commitment to not only making our skin, but also the world, a better place. So while the $265 price tag might seem particularly hefty, you can rest assured that you’re getting the most powerful skin care technology that money can buy.

