In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, fashion writer Kelsey Stewart is testing the new SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective PDRN Serum.

“I need your full skin care routine,” a friend told me at dinner earlier this month — a request I’d never received before. My skin journey has been anything but easy (think cystic acne and Accutane), but lately, I’ve been taking my regimen more seriously than ever — I just turned 31, after all. In addition to using tretinoin and azelaic acid, I’ve been applying SkinCeuticals’ cult-favorite C E Ferulic and P-TIOX serums consistently for the past three months or so, and the results have clearly been noticeable. Most recently, my routine got another major upgrade, thanks to the brand’s new Phyto Corrective PDRN serum — designed to repair the skin barrier, reduce visible redness, and reinvigorate a dull complexion — which I was lucky enough to test just days after its Nov. 17 launch.

Last week, I joined SkinCeuticals in Las Vegas, where the skin care brand celebrated its new partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP during Formula 1 weekend. Before heading to the track, I experienced its Redline Light Finish treatment — featuring a deep vibration cleanse, peptide infusion, and LED light therapy — at SkinCeuticals’ Pit Stop activation, hosted at a local spa. The treatment incorporated the aforementioned C E Ferulic and Advanced RGN-6, along with the new Phyto Corrective PDRN serum.

(+) Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart (+) Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart INFO 1/2

It was a much-needed facial, as I saw my skin — which is normal but leans dry — go from dull and lackluster to incredibly glowy and smooth. Best of all, I went home with a bottle of the new serum and have been using it religiously over the past few days.

Ahead, read my full review of the new formula — and find out whether I think it’s worth your hard-earned dollars.

Fast Facts

Price: $90

Size: 30 ml

Best For: dehydration, discoloration, and post-acne marks

Ingredient Highlights: Biotech PDRN, tripeptide-8, 8% phyto botanicals

What We Like: A little goes a long way, no strong scent, feels soothing

What We Don’t Like: So far, so good

Rating: 5/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

First, a quick explainer on PDRN (aka polydeoxyribonucleotide): Traditionally derived from salmon DNA, the biopolymer has been used in injectable treatments for years and is now making its way into topical skin care formulas to support skin repair and regeneration. SkinCeuticals’ formula features the brand’s exclusive biotech PDRN. According to the brand, the ingredient is composed entirely of DNA and RNA derived from the bacterium Lactobacillus sakei, with a proportion of guanine and cytosine that closely mirrors that of human DNA. The benefits? The formula is designed to reinforce the skin barrier, reduce visible redness, and improve overall skin quality.

And for those with skin prone to irritation? A blend of 8% phyto botanicals, including thyme, olive leaf, and cucumber, helps soothe skin, while tripeptide-8 offers additional calming benefits. Finally, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which, according to the brand, provide 48 hours of hydration, along with 0.2% ectoin to strengthen and protect the skin’s moisture barrier. The formula has also been tested for post-procedure use, including microneedling, chemical peels, and lasers.

The brand recommends using the serum once or twice daily. I’ve been opting for the latter, applying it after my C E Ferulic and P-TIOX serums and before my moisturizer (for the past week, that’s been the brand’s P-TIOX Anti-Wrinkle Peptide Cream). A little goes a long way, too — I’ve found that a drop or two is enough to cover my entire face and neck.

My Experience & Results

Though it may be too soon to draw any definitive conclusions, as I’ve only been using the Phyto Corrective PDRN Serum for a week, I do think it’s made a difference. For starters, my redness-prone skin appears noticeably calmer. I also started using this soothing serum at the perfect time, considering I’ve been on two flights in the past five days, leaving my skin a bit dehydrated. Thanks in part to the 8% phyto botanical blend, I do believe my complexion looks far less stressed than it typically does when I’m traveling.

Since going on Accutane as a teenager, I’ve rarely broken out (save for the occasional blemish), so the formula’s benefits for post-acne marks don’t really apply to me. However, in addition to redness, uneven skin texture is something I’m always trying to address. I haven’t noticed any changes in the smoothness of my complexion just yet, but that’s to be expected. According to the brand, the formula improves skin texture by 25% after eight weeks of consistent use.

Is SkinCeuticals’ Phyto Corrective PDRN Serum Worth It?

Everyone’s budget is different, but if you have the means to spend $90 on this serum and its benefits align with your skin concerns, I’d suggest giving it a try. Because if my experience with SkinCeuticals’ other beloved serums is any indication, I have a feeling my skin will be happy in the long run.