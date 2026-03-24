Until recently, body care felt like skin care’s overlooked sibling — functional, but not exactly exciting. You cleansed, you moisturized, and you moved on. You also probably didn’t think twice about brands, ingredient lists, or packaging aesthetics when restocking what’s in your shower. In the past few years, though, the category has undergone a serious glow-up, turning what once felt like a chore into a ritual. Think: elevated textures, fine-fragrance-level scents, and formulas packed with the same active-ingredient firepower you’d typically reserve for your face.

With so many new launches (and entire subcategories) flooding the market, finding the standouts can feel overwhelming. So, The Zoe Report put its editors to the test, tasking them to spend weeks trying dozens of submissions to identify the products that aren’t just buzzy but truly worth the prime real estate in your shower.

From Pattern’s “dry” exfoliator that preps skin for every serum, lotion, and cream that follows to Patrick Ta’s glow-boosting oil that doubles as makeup, these are the award-winning body care formulas that prove your skin from the neck down deserves just as much attention. Spoiler: Taking an “everything shower” is about to become the highlight of your week.

Best Body Wash For Glowing Skin

Best Multitasker For Rushed Mornings

Best Body Lotion For Unbelievably Soft Skin

Best Body Oil For A Nongreasy Glow

Best Strengthening Treatment For Firmer Skin

Best Exfoliator For A Scrub-Down

Best Bronzing Body Oil For A Golden-Hour Glow

The Best Natural Deodorant That Passes The Sniff Test

Best Treatment For Post-Hair-Removal Damage Control