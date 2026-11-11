The Zoe Report Readers' Choice Awards: Best U.S. Day Spas

An afternoon in a bathrobe can do wonders for a week that’s already doing too much. This year’s day spa nominees for The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards offer plenty of ways to spend it, from a long soak at AIRE Ancient Baths in Chicago or Bathhouse in New York to a facial at Formula Fig in West Hollywood or Joanna Czech Studio in Dallas. Go ahead and block off the afternoon.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of AIRE Ancient Baths Chicago/Bathhouse/Den Mother/Formula Fig/Joanna Czech Studio/Kabuki Springs & Spa/QC Spa New York/Remedy Place/Rescue Spa Philadelphia/Sage + Sound/SoJo Spa Club/Sway Wellness Spa, Francesca Venezia/Ten Thousand Waves, Beau Sniderman/Woodhouse Spa Dayton/World Spa