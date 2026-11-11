The Zoe Report Readers' Choice: Best U.S. Hotel Spas

You know you’ve found a good hotel spa when you start moving dinner reservations to make more time for it. This year’s nominees for The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards make a strong case for building the whole trip around a treatment. Take your pick of two very different Aman escapes in Manhattan and the Utah desert, a spa day at New York’s storied Hotel Chelsea or The Peninsula Chicago, or a slower-paced retreat at Stanly Ranch in Napa or Mayflower Inn & Spa in Connecticut. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. The only thing left to decide is where you’d most like to spend an afternoon in a robe.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Aman New York/Amangiri/Stanly Ranch, Auberge Collection/Hotel Chelsea, Leading Hotels of the World/The Peninsula Chicago/Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe/Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, Courtesy of Robb Gordon/The Greenwich Hotel, Brandon LaJoie/Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia/Post Ranch Inn/The Maybourne Beverly Hills/The St. Regis Aspen/Faena Miami Beach/Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection/Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection