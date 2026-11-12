When someone’s selfie makes you scroll back, you want to know the beauty products responsible for the double take. Inquiring minds get answers with TZR’s The High/Low series, where we ask our favorite tastemakers to reveal both the splurge-worthy and wildly affordable staples in their routines.

Danielle Guizio always knew she would release a fragrance; “It was never really a question of if, but when,” the designer tells The Zoe Report. As founder of Guizio, she’s perhaps best known as a purveyor of playful, it girl-friendly pieces; think body-hugging knits, slinky, embellished slips, and micro minis aplenty. But in her personal life, Guizio is known for smelling really, really good. Indeed, her brand’s latest launch — Heaven Knows Eau de Parfum — is also, in a way, Eau de Danielle. “This particular scent has been part of my life for years, and my closest friends have literally been stealing sprays of it from me for as long as I can remember,” she says. “Being able to finally bring it to life through Guizio feels incredibly special.”

Built around a heart of jasmine and orange blossom, the gourmand fragrance opens with notes of pear and black currant before drying down to a base of tonka, praline, and patchouli, which bring in “that beautiful, vanilla-like warmth and depth,” Guizio explains. “I love that there’s a sweetness to it, but it’s balanced by something much deeper and softer.”

While fragrance occupies a special place in Guizio’s life (“it played such a big role in shaping my self-expression at an early age, and I've always loved how a scent can become part of someone's identity,” she says), it isn’t the only aspect of beauty she holds near and dear— she’s also a self-proclaimed “true skin care girlie at heart. I love discovering new products, but once I find something that really works for me, I tend to stay very loyal to it.”

And as it happens, Guizo’s glow-centric routine includes a healthy mix of luxury picks and more budget-friendly fare. “I love mixing high-end skin care with affordable finds; some of my favorite skin care products of all time are actually under $25,” she says. Ahead, the designer shares her favorite beauty picks, from a $95 mask to a $10 facial scrub.

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Danielle’s Favorites Over $25

Danielle’s Favorites Under $25