Is there anything more delightful than having something to look forward to? As those who celebrate Christmas can attest, the days and weeks leading up to December 25 (especially Christmas Eve) are often more exciting than the holiday itself. Hence, the allure of the advent calendar. With these curated sets, you get the anticipation of unwrapping a new little trinket every day. And with a luxury advent calendar, well… then you really have something to look forward to.

This year’s assortment includes Dior Beauty’s star-shaped Le 30 Montaigne; named and designed after the famous flagship, it contains luxe legends like J’Adore and Rouge Dior. Chanel’s Chalet features a mix of high-end ornaments and beauty treats, while YSL’s advent calendar is packed to the brim with fan-favorite bestsellers (including a couple of full-sized selects). For the fragrance lovers, Parfums de Marly, Jo Malone London, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian are all offering calendars that will allow you or a loved one to experiment with new scents throughout the season, while skin care aficionados will be eager to get their hands on lotions and potions from Augustinus Bader and Sisley Paris.

Read on to discover 11 of the most luxurious beauty advent calendars for holiday 2026.

Dior Beauty Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar $800 See On Dior Housed in the brand’s signature star, with illustrations inspired by its iconic Paris flagship, Dior Beauty’s Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar includes 24 travel-sized versions of some of its bestselling offerings. (Including Miss Dior and J’Adore fragrances, Rouge Dior lipsticks, and even a petite candle.) If you’re looking for an even more luxurious splurge, the brand also has the 24-piece La Malle des Rêves Holiday Gift — for a cool $8,200.

Carolina Herrera Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Beauty $450 See On Carolina Herrera Bad girls might go everywhere, but Good Girls are going to love Carolina Herrera’s 24 Days of Beauty, which includes three travel-sized Good Girl fragrances. Travel-sized iterations of Bad Boy and La Bomba are also in the offering, alongside makeup and a few chic, holiday-ready accessories.

Chanel The Chanel Chalet $2,800 See On Chanel Whether you plan to hit the slopes or stay firmly planted by the fireplace with a cozy cup, opening one of the doors of The Chanel Chalet will be a delightful way to end the day. This year’s assortment includes five ornaments and eight products, including a Coco Mademoiselle purse spray and Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette.

YSL Beauty 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar $400 See On YSL Beauty The gang’s all here with YSL Beauty’s 24-piece chest, which is filled with brand bestsellers across fragrance, makeup, and skin care. Among them, you’ll find mini versions of Black Opium, Libre, and the Lash Latex mascara, along with five full-sized products, including a Couture Mini Clutch Eyeshadow Palette.

Diptyque The Advent Calendar $525 See On Diptyque For the 2026 holiday, Diptyque looked to artist Jean-Simon Roch, adorning its advent chest with illustrations inspired by his wood-turned creations. (Some of which will be available for purchase beginning in November.) Inside, you’ll find 25 offerings, including candles, fragrances, and body care products.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian The Countdown Calendar $1,200 See On Maison Francis Kurkdjian Looking to brighten up the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day? Designed specifically for days 25-31, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s theater-inspired advent box will take you into 2027 with goodies including three candles (among them Baccarat Rouge 540), a full-sized Oud Satin Mood Eau de Parfum, and a travel-sized Fluidity Gold hair perfume.

Jo Malone London Christmas Kist Advent Calendar $495 See On Jo Malone London For the Anglophile on your list, Jo Malone London’s advent calendar offers up more than two dozen of the brand’s classic English scents across fine fragrance (including the beloved Lime Basil & Mandarin), candles (such as the very holiday-forward Ginger Biscuit), body care, and home.

Parfums de Marly Countdown Calendar $460 See On Parfums de Marly Add a touch of whimsy to your mantle with Parfums de Marly’s hot air balloon advent calendar. Inside, you’ll find discover-sized versions of signature scents, including Valaya Exclusif, Delina Exclusif, and Althair, alongside miniature shower gels, body creams, and even a hot air balloon keychain.

Augustinus Bader The 12 Days of Bader Advent Calendar $660 See On Augustinus Bader For the skin care maven in your life, there’s Augustinus Bader’s 12 Days of Bader Advent Calendar. Inside its deco doors are scaled-down versions of some of the brand’s most popular products, including The Rich Cream, The Vitamin C Serum, and The Body Cream.

Guerlain Guerlain The Jewelry Box Advent Calendar $725 See On Guerlain Designed in collaboration with couturier Kévin Germanier, Guerlain’s advent calendar is decorated with rhinestones and filled with high-end goodies, including minis of Shalimar and Rouge G Lipstick. Once you’ve collected all your spoils, you can remove all the drawers from the packaging and keep it to use as a (what else?) jewelry box.