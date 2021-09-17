One of the best things about Instagram — and social media in general — is how close it allows fans and followers to get to their favorite influencers, celebrities, and experts. The medium, with short story snippets and longer videos, is particularly ideal for beauty professionals of all types to go behind the scenes with their work, exhibit it, and share exactly what goes into their wearable creations — from intricate nail art, to near-flawless makeup looks, skin care tips, and everything in between.

Amidst that, Instagram is home to scores of Latinx beauty pros of every background and area of expertise — and they’re bringing to life some of the most impactful and creative beauty moments of all time. To celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, TZR is putting together a roundup of some of Instagram’s best Latinx beauty experts to follow right away. Not only do they offer a peek into the undoubtedly glamorous world of celebrity beauty, but their unique perspectives and professional takes on skin care, hair, and makeup for all skin tones and hair types make hitting that “follow” button invaluable for all beauty fans.

For the absolute best in hair, skin, and makeup, look no further than this (certainly not definitive!) roundup of some of the greatest Latinx beauty experts around — and they also happen to be some of the industry’s top artists, period.

Jennifer Yepez (@jennifer_yepez)

If you’ve seen one of your favorite Young Hollywood stars swanning around with impossibly glossy waves, voluminous curls, or a big, sexy updo, there’s a solid chance it’s the handiwork of Jennifer Yepez. After cutting her teeth assisting star stylists, logging countless hours backstage at fashion shows, Yepez got her big break styling fellow Latina Joan Smalls’ hair as the two bonded over their shared heritage and industry.

César DeLeön Ramîrez (@cesar4styles)

Come for the inside look at the exact products, techniques, and tools César DeLeön Ramîrez uses on his endless roster of A-list clients, stay for the glimpses into his high-flying life. With the likes of Ciara, Demi Lovato, and Winnie Harlow all clamoring for a seat in Ramîzez’s styling chair, he’s one of the most popular and in-demand hairstylists on either coast — and well beyond.

Claudia Betancur (@betancurclaudia)

Never one to shy away from lush colors, dewy skin, or statement lips, makeup artist Claudia Betancur attracts some of the more elite clients thanks to her creativity and comfort in taking risks. Camila Cabello, Kim Kardashian, and Eva Longoria have all turned to Betancur for her magic touch — she wields an eyeshadow brush like a wand.

Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733)

It’s almost hard to remember a time before men’s prominence in the Youtube space, but that’s precisely because of trailblazers like Manny Gutierrez, also known to fans and beauty guru OGs as MannyMUA. As one of the first major male beauty influencers, Gutierrez quickly made a name for himself with unreal eye looks, perfectly sculpted cheeks, and a laugh-out-loud personality that makes even casual viewers feel like they’re his best friends.

Lorenzo Martin (@hairbylorenzomartin)

Quick: What do Britney Spears, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Lopez all have in common? Fine, probably a lot — but they also share celebrity hair expert Lorenzo Martin, who also happens to be one of the most versatile stylists and artists around. The deftness with which Martin manages to pivot from glam for a surreal David LaChappelle-helmed video shoot, to high-def-ready hair for a television taping, to an avant-garde design for the Met Gala is unreal.

Monica Veloz (@monicastylemuse)

The multi-talented Monica Veloz’s makeup looks have garnered her a pretty major audience, who tune in for her tips on some of the most glamorous (yet highly wearable) looks online — but her personality and advocacy for the often-overlooked Afro-Latina community cement her as a bonafide star. There’s something for everyone on Monica’s page, with quick skin care reviews and product unveilings tucked into her Instagram stories alongside shots of her adorable dog and front-camera videos that make you feel like you’re FaceTiming your sister.

Lulu Corder (@lulu.ceo.bomba)

If you have curls, chances are you already know all about Lulu Corder’s beloved (and best-selling) Bomba Curls. While there’s a lot to be found on the brand’s Instagram, Corder offers an inside look at what it’s like to run such a booming company (built from the ground up), the best ways to take care of your hair, and a sweet peek into her fun-filled life. Calling aspiring entrepreneurs: Corder’s account is everything.

Etienne Ortega (@etienneortega)

It’s a full-on challenge to peel your eyes away from makeup artist Etienne Ortega’s grid. Essentially a visual who’s who of Hollywood, his A-list clients pop up throughout the feed like the world’s most glamorous funhouse: Kris Jenner, Lana Del Rey, Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Kali Uchis, and Mariah Carey. It’s impossible to click away without feeling inspired.

Desi Perkins (@desiperkins)

Behold: the sweetest person on the internet, maybe of all time — and one of the most talented to boot. Desi Perkins has been collecting millions of followers and viewers since her earliest days on YouTube. Fans have watched the makeup artist bloom for nearly a decade, and her new skin care line, Dezi Skin, is the ultimate culmination of her hard work and creativity. Plus, following her on Instagram means getting a firsthand look at her enviable style, adorable baby girl, and incredible garden.

Castillo (@castillo_13)

Like Cher, only one name is required when speaking of Castillo, one of the most visionary and creative hair stylists in the industry. Developing looks for the likes of Halle Berry, Priyanka Chopra, and Ruby Rose, his Instagram feed is a kaleidoscope of colorful wigs, sky-high updos, and offbeat accessories, forming a vibrant, mood board-like testament to his talent.

Hector Espinal (@artbyhector)

As the Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty, it’s clear from his job title alone that Hector Espinal is one to follow — does Rihanna ever go for anything less than perfection? He’s worked on every hot Fenty campaign in recent memory — not to mention his stunning work on Rihanna for the Met Gala — meaning his feed doubles as something of the ultimate Fenty Beauty product review.