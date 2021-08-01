Fenty Beauty’s Best-Selling Products Are Rihanna-Approved Must-Haves

Time as humans know it can be divided into two halves: the era before Fenty Beauty’s debut, and now. Before Rihanna introduced the world to her semi-eponymous line, few celebrities had managed to successfully create and maintain a popular beauty collection, and even fewer brands were actually catering to their customers with inclusive shade ranges. Fast forward to 2021 and compare: now, nearly every brand boasts (or attempts to boast) plenty of color selections, trends are more reflective of what people actually want to wear, and everyone from Halsey to Selena Gomez are pulling off their own celebrated beauty lines. Fenty Beauty’s best-selling products are also some of the industry’s best-sellers overall, and there’s even a term for the long overdue industry upheaval Rih kicked off: The Fenty Effect. Really, the only downside to such positive change is Rihanna’s lack of new music in several years — but, hey, that’s the price of progress.

For those who have yet to test drive Fenty Beauty, there’s never been a better opportunity. Now four years into the makeup game, the brand’s formulas are more pigmented, longer lasting, and better than ever before. For the newbies (or anyone else looking for some fresh Fenty in their life), check out the compilation below of the brand’s best-sellers, pulled straight from the its site and retail partner Sephora.

