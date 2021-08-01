(Makeup)
Fenty Beauty’s Best-Selling Products Are Rihanna-Approved Must-Haves
They’re *this* popular for a reason.
Time as humans know it can be divided into two halves: the era before Fenty Beauty’s debut, and now. Before Rihanna introduced the world to her semi-eponymous line, few celebrities had managed to successfully create and maintain a popular beauty collection, and even fewer brands were actually catering to their customers with inclusive shade ranges. Fast forward to 2021 and compare: now, nearly every brand boasts (or attempts to boast) plenty of color selections, trends are more reflective of what people actually want to wear, and everyone from Halsey to Selena Gomez are pulling off their own celebrated beauty lines. Fenty Beauty’s best-selling products are also some of the industry’s best-sellers overall, and there’s even a term for the long overdue industry upheaval Rih kicked off: The Fenty Effect. Really, the only downside to such positive change is Rihanna’s lack of new music in several years — but, hey, that’s the price of progress.
For those who have yet to test drive Fenty Beauty, there’s never been a better opportunity. Now four years into the makeup game, the brand’s formulas are more pigmented, longer lasting, and better than ever before. For the newbies (or anyone else looking for some fresh Fenty in their life), check out the compilation below of the brand’s best-sellers, pulled straight from the its site and retail partner Sephora.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
One of Rihanna’s trademark beauty looks is a carefully outlined ruby red lip, and the Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored is the easiest way to get it. Long-lasting, hydrating, and light-catching without actually being glossy, the formulation and finish are ideal for a big night out. The highlight, though, is the hourglass-shaped doe foot application designed for a laser-precise outline.
It’s incredibly impressive how this lip color manages to strike the perfect balance between a light feel and finish, and major color payoff — two things often at odds. Available in 16 shades that run the gamut from demure to show-stopping (check out Midnight Wasabi), they’re all on sale for half-price, too.
If Fenty Beauty has a calling card, it might just be this do-it-all gloss. Flattering to every skin tone under the sun thanks to its universally-appealing warm rosy glow, the formula also gently plumps for lips worthy of their own arena tour. Since launching, Fenty’s rolled this top-rated gloss out in a few different shades, but nothing touches the original.
For the no-makeup makeup fans, this is the one to snatch up immediately. Rihanna took the best parts of the Pro Filt’r foundation (softly burring, huge shade library) and distilled it down into this lightweight formula perfect for days when a full face seems like too much. Just a few drops will even out skin tones, help mask marks and blemishes, and give a radiant, fresh-faced glow.
One of Fenty Beauty’s launching products, this primer was sold out everywhere for months when it first dropped — try it once and see why. First, the formula absorbs shine for a mildly matte finish untouched by excess oil. Meanwhile, the blurring effect disguises pores, discoloration, and blemishes while filling in lines and bumps to prep for an ultra-smooth foundation application. It’s the ideal not-so-secret weapon for a flawless finish.
Shine bright like a diamond, a handy how-to guide: step one, sweep this silky powder highlight over cheekbones, the cupid’s bow, and nose tip. The end. So luminous and seamless is the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, you don’t need much else. Despite being a powder, the formula feels almost wet to the touch for a sunk-in glow that appears to come from within.