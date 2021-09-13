It’s common knowledge by now that the Met Gala is arguably the biggest fashion event of the year. But while the gowns may be the most anticipated part of the red carpet arrivals, stars and their glam squads have proven over the years that beauty looks are just as, if not more exciting. Each year Met Gala invitees, along with their hairstylists and makeup artists, conjure up elaborate hairstyles often complete with stunning hair accessories, from headdresses to jeweled charms, and daring makeup looks that push the envelope of the evening’s theme.

It’s been a long while since the last Met Gala where the camp theme brought celebrities out in their most outrageous and eccentric looks — the image of Lady Gaga’s iconic blonde bob and those dramatic feather eyelashes still holds so much weight to this day not to mention Zendaya’s total Cinderella moment, complete with a sparkly headband that had everyone reaching for their favorite version of the hair accessory.

This year, the anticipation is higher than ever due to 2020’s delay. The 2021 co-chairs for the gala, Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Billie Eilish, will definitely all grace the red carpet, but other stars like Keke Palmer, Ella Emhoff, and Saweetie are also elevating the night’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme to new heights.

Everyone is sitting at the edge of their seats awaiting the glamorous frenzy. It’s easy to miss some standout looks, but no worries — TZR is keeping you up to date on all the best beauty looks of the night.

Yara Shahidi

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The definition of regality, Yara Shahidi had an absolute stop and stare moment on the red carpet. Between the old Hollywood-esque pin curls, the jeweled headband and the sheer veil this look is the epitome of American glamour. As told to host Keke Palmer, Shahidi says the looks was inspired by American-born, Black French entertainer Josephine Baker and anyone with eyes can see that she absolutely nailed the reference.

Keke Palmer

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Major “big hair, don’t care” moment as Keke Palmer steps on to the MET Gala red carpet. And as if the hair wasn’t good enough, her angled metallic smokey eye (which matches her Sergio Hudson gown perfectly) gives the whole look a sultry yet regal vibe.

Emma Chamberlain

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Talk about color pop! Graphic eyeliner was all over the NYFW runway and Emma Chamberlain is continuing the trend — the liner is so subtle yet so bright and impactful, complimenting her brown eyes. The brown and black smokey shadow is the perfect canvas for this neon green — an unlikely pairing of hues but it works so well!

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The first princess moment of the night is courtesy of National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman. This jewel crown wreath is regal on it’s own, but on top of Gorman’s jumbo braided ponytail (another NYFW trend), and in addition to her sparkly jeweled eye makeup and you have a modern day cinderella but better — because the Met Gala definitely trumps the prince’s ball.

Saweetie

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sleek and sexy is the name of the game for Saweetie. Her slicked back, side part bob with flipped ends combines about four different trends which is very on brand for the rapper who is always either on or ahead of the trends.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

An ode to her Haitian and Japanese heritage’s co-chair Naomi Osaka’s hair and makeup is major to say the least. Her hair, intricately braided at the top with red floral embellishments with what looks like a bow or two wings (It’s up for interpretation), is a piece of art in and of itself, but paired with her dramatic draped eyeshadow takes the look to a whole new level that only the tennis champion could achieve.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not sure what’s more eye catching, the sharply angled cat eye, the draped purple blush, the tight spiral curls, the “hair necklace” placed beautifully in her center part (hey Gen Z), or the pencil thin eyebrows. The looks seem to be referencing multiple beauty-definitive eras, with the eyebrows pointing to the early aughts, the eyeshadow nodding to the 80s and the pearl hair accessory reminiscent of the 1920s. So many elements to this look but it all works so well together.

Anok Yai

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anok Yai ate this look up and left no crumbs but it’s quite literally no surprise that a supermodel would absolutely slay on the red carpet. This pixie cut gives her cheekbones full range to do their thing and also draws the eyes right to her collarbone, adorned with green emerald shade jewels.

More to come...