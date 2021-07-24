I spend a lot of time on Instagram (like, a lot). As TZR’s Social Media Strategist, part of my job is keeping up with the current trends on the platform. Now that salons are starting to reopen, nail trends are flourishing and Instagram is a treasure trove of inspiration.

This summer, classic nail designs are making a comeback (and receiving a much-needed update). One of the most notable is the French manicure. Manicurists are giving this staple an update by reversing it so the line of colorful polish is against the cuticle. Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, and Dua Lipa have been showing off their French manicure love on their Instagram pages all season long. Other trends that have been popping up are the negative space manicure, jelly nails (hello nostalgia!), and fruity prints.

Thanfully, TZR’s Instagram followers love a good manicure as much as I do, so I’ve amassed a list of incredible artists that I turn to daily. Ahead, all of the manicurists that I look to for inspiration (and IG content). Keep scrolling to shop the nail polish shades that I’m totally obsessed with right now.

Amy Le (@amyle.nails)

Amy Le’s manicure photos are just as stunning as her nail art designs. Le’s Instagram account is full of whimiscal squiggles, intricate lines, and bright shades.

Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools_)

Calling all minimalists! Run, don’t walk, to Julia Diogo’s profile. I always turn to her profile when I’m searching for the perfect solid manicure. Her nail polish color choices are sublime.

Betina Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)

For anyone who can’t maintain longer nails (@me), Betina Goldstein is the perfect follow. Goldstein’s account is a mix of subtle, intricate nail art designs, and clean solid manicures.

Melanie Graves (@overglowedit)

For long nail goals, head to Melanie Graves’ page. Graves’ manicures feature bright colors, flawless line work, and trending patterns.

Imarni’s impeccable work can be seen on the nails of Hailey Bieber, FKA Twigs, Zoë Kravitz, and so many more celebs. Imarni is truly a jack of all trades, and each of her designs pleases a different aesthetic.

Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)

If you’re obsessed with French manicures like I am, look no further than Harriet Westmoreland. Westmoreland has totally mastered the classic but deceptively tricky design, showing off her skills on celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Sigourney Nuñez (@nailartbysig)

Sigourney Nuñez is the queen of nail art videos. Any time I’m looking for video content, I go straight to her profile. Even if you’re not a great nail artist yourself, her videos serve as soothing, mesermizing content to break up your Instagram feed.

