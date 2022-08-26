In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Devon Abelman is testing the Ilia Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint.

In the tube, Ilia’s new Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint in Juniper was quite possibly one of the ugliest eye shadows I’d ever seen — and, yet, I needed it on my lids immediately. Clothes, shoes, makeup, and nail polish that don’t exactly seem pretty at first but grow on you in time are essential to my personal style aesthetic.

Ilia calls Juniper a moss green, but I’ve come to realize it’s more of a seaweed green — not in a deliciously bright green seaweed salad way, though. It resembles more of the slimy kind that clings to your legs when you’re trying to exit the ocean.

I’d seen much more conventionally gorgeous shades of the Ilia Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tints all over TikTok, like terracotta, dusty lavender, and dove gray, and people were loving them. These shades rightfully keep selling out on Ilia’s website. But Juniper just hasn’t, and upon first glance, I understood why.

However, as soon as I left the house with it on, compliments unexpectedly started flowing in. Many people even told me they’d never seen an eye shadow this color before and loved it. Every time, I almost wanted to ask, “Are you sure?” Now, I’m starting to think this eye shadow is the secret to my daily lazy makeup look. It’s a fun addition that keeps people on their toes. Let’s dive into it, shall we?

My Everyday Makeup Routine

Although I typically just swipe a water tint onto my lips and call it a day, when I do my eyes, I go for an I-woke-up-like-this version of bold makeup. Think watercolor-like washes of yellow or pink all over my lids or orbs of blue or green emphasizing the inner corners of my eyes. Before going out to dinner with a friend, I might add a couple of coats of mascara and some dewy blush to the equation — but never foundation. I hate the feeling of it on my face and prefer the rest of my makeup to have barely-there textures, too. My eye shape also falls under the hooded category, so a wash of color tends to suit it best. I also know to be cautious and patient with liquid formulas to avoid any unwanted transferring and creasing.

Ilia’s Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint

The Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint is the shimmer- and shine-free iteration of Ilia’s beloved Powder Chromatic Eye Tint. The metallic version of the new liquid-based launch won over countless hearts and beauty awards for its creamy formula that morphs into velvety powder as it dries down. It’s spiked with nourishing ingredients you typically find in an eye cream, like hydrating glycerin, soothing honokiol, and smoothing horse chestnut extract. The eye tint also features kaolin (a clay that absorbs sebum), which is a major plus if you have oily eyelids.

You can apply the shadow directly onto your lids with its fluffy, doe foot applicator — no tools or primer needed. It’s super easy to blend out seamlessly with your fingertip in seconds.

First Impression Of Ilia’s Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint

Shade selection aside, the texture of the Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint is absolutely divine. It almost feels like you’re coating your lids with a rich moisturizer — the formula is that creamy. You only have a couple of seconds to blend it out (if you want to) before it sets into a smudge-proof veil of color. If you have a lot of visible eyelid space, the eye tint might even be creaseless on you, too. (It’s not on my hooded lids, though.)

Instinctively, I started patting the shadow on with my fingertip rather than rubbing it in, as the color pigment kind of decreases if you do go the latter route. Also, I realized too many layers of the eye tint can cause crumbling as the day goes on. To avoid that from happening, I recommend accomplishing your desired level of pigment in just one layer instead of building up to it. You can gauge that by controlling how much product is on the applicator. For a sheerer coat of color, wipe the product onto the inside of the tube, and for more, use whatever is picked up on the applicator when you twist off the top.

Other than that, the Ilia Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint is foolproof. You can be as precise or haphazard with it as your heart desires.

How I Used the Ilia Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint

Bold Wings With Juniper

Devon Abelman

The first time I ever swiped Juniper onto my lids, I accidentally created the cutest winged shadow moment. All I had to do to create it was cover my entire lid with the pigment from the lash line up to the creases. Then, I used the tip to make the the shape flick out from the outer corners of my eyes. It took all of one minute to finesse but looks like the work of a celebrity makeup artist if you ask me.

For the rest of my makeup, I blended the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in Nude Venus onto the high points of my cheeks and topped my lips with the gloss side of the CTZN Nudiversal Lip Duo in Maldives. Also, my mascara of choice lately has been the new Guerlain Noir G Volumizing & Curling Waterproof Mascara.

Watercolor Shadow With Aster

Devon Abelman

The second time around, I wanted to go more subtle with my application. I coated my lids with the product in shade Aster and patted it out for a delicate lilac blur of color. It lasted all day long — including through a five-hour tattoo appointment and an ample amount of sweating. I paired it with my beloved Nude Venus blush and Sunnies Face’s Lip Treat in Juice.

Is the Ilia Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint Worth It?

Absolutely. Sure, the Ilia Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint is a little pricey at $28 for 3.5 ml, but a little goes a long way. It reminds me of the About-Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint ($16 for 4.5 ml), just in more farmers' market chic shades and with a creamier, more skin care-inspired formula.

I love how the eye tint is as easy to remove as it is to put on. All you have to do is dampen a cotton pad with micellar water or melt it away with a cleansing balm. (My go-to pick is Krave Beauty’s Makeup Re-Wined.) If you’re looking for an easy-to-use liquid eyeshadow in a range of unexpected colors, consider Ilia your new fall makeup staple.

