This Dramatic Eye Makeup Trend Was All Over The SAG Awards Red Carpet

At the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, there are so many beauty trends it’s hard to focus on just one. Smokey eyes, Hollywood waves, and French manicures are all dominating the red carpet, each one more stunning than the last. But if there’s one look we had to choose to obsess over, it’s the bold eyeliner trend at the SAG Awards — a cool detail that’s taken on many interesting and enviable forms.

Yes, all of the eye makeup from the event is stunning; there are sparkling metallics (such as Sandra Oh’s silver shadow), minimalist looks (including Caitríona Balfe’s low-key lashes), bold lips (hello, Kerry Washington), and even bedazzled moments (like Laverne Cox’s studded lids). But the undisputed best — and arguably most popular — trend of the event? The cool, dramatic eyeliner that’s practically everywhere you look.

It’s not a surprise that these unique creations dotted the red carpet this year; untraditional trends of all kinds in this category have been popping up lately, from fishtail eyeliner to the reverse cat-eye. And if the SAG Awards this year are any indication, bold eyeliner’s not going away anytime soon. In fact, the looks are only getting better. Continue on to see TZR’s favorite examples from the night.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Graphic Eyeliner

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Pinkett Smith chose an artistic eyeliner look for the evening, which featured a graphic take on the classic cat-eye. Her soft, neutral makeup ensured it was the star of the show.

Lady Gaga’s Dramatic Cat-Eye

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Naturally, Lady Gaga brought the drama — especially with her eyeliner. The singer chose a statement-making black cat-eye that extended long past her lashes, which stood out even more against her sparkling white eyeshadow.

Salma Hayek’s Teal Eyeliner

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Far away, you may not notice just how bold Salma Hayek’s eyeliner truly is. But take a closer look, and you’ll notice that the teal shade that rims her eyes pops against the bronze shadow above it and makes a beautiful, albeit subtle, statement.

Ashleigh LaThrop’s Connected Cat-Eye

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Ashleigh LaThrop’s cat-eye features an understated (and very chic) addition to the classic. Rather than just one line above her lashes, the top stroke connects to the bottom to really make her eyes pop.

Juno Temple’s Metallic Eyeliner

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Juno Temple kept her metallic look going from head to toe with bronze shimmer lining her long-lashed eyes, which seriously popped against her fresh, glowing skin and neutral makeup.