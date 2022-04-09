I Recommend This $15 Clay Mask To All My Friends With Sensitive Skin

Like many, I am not always diligent with my skin care routine. Some nights — actually, most nights — I simply wash my face in the shower and then go straight to bed. Other times, when I see the slightest redness or growing pimple on my forehead, unicorn style, I panic and go into masking/moisturizing mode. When this happens, I can always count on some of the best clay masks on the market to help brighten my skin and get it back on the journey to glowing. After washing my face, I like to do a clay mask (currently I am using the Innisfree one, which I’ve rebought several times) followed up by a cold, hydrating sheet mask. I keep these in my fridge, which helps with any puffiness.

My skin always feels fresh and looks extra clean when I use a clay mask, so I consider them one of the only types of beauty products I keep on rotation. I look for masks that don’t leave your skin feeling tight and are gentle, too, while also exfoliating because I have ultra sensitive skin. Hence, I tend to not experiment with many products and keep my beauty stash simple, unless I’m participating in TZR’s Beauty Awards of course. That’s when I let loose and test everything out of sheer indulgence.

I left this Innisfree clay mask on for 10 minutes. Violà! My face feels clean and refreshed, which made me happy because (clearly) I still looked tired here. It was a long week.

Since a good clay mask is the one product type that I’ve invested in over the years, I can confidently share the brands that I’m obsessed with, below. I tend to mask before bed (or on a Sunday morning after a night out), but you can work the product into your schedule however it fits best. Once your mask is rinsed off, follow up with your favorite moisturizing product — mine is VERSED’s Dew Point Gel Cream — to rehydrate your skin and seal in that moisture.

