If you are looking to brighten up your complexion for a dewy, sunkissed glow, blush is the way to go. Of course you can invest in a good highlighter to emphasize your cheekbones but it’s blush that gives you that beautiful, lit-from-within, rosy flush. There are more options than ever on the market in liquid, cream, and powder formulas to help get you that long-lasting tint without reapplying. Pro tip: If you have sensitive skin you might want to go the cream route as most are formulated with hydrating oils (think: sunflower and grape seed oil) that will help moisturize your skin while providing extra glow.

Applied properly — with your fingers (ideal for beginners and on-the-go makeup) or a brush to blend in and buff away excess color — you will avoid that aggressive caked-on look, and instead be left with a fresh, radiant complexion. If you’re not a blush convert just yet, after one use you’ll find blush is the ideal summer product for enhancing your skin, is conveniently buildable, and adds perfect dimension to any makeup look — minimalist or full-face. Plus, most can triple as a lip tint or eye shadow. And because there are so many options, ahead, TZR editors curated a list of our 12 favorite blush products for your dewiest summer yet.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks

“New to the blush scene, I was surprised at how easy the application was with the Westman Atelier blush stick. I switch between dotting on and gliding the stick over my cheekbones, focusing high up on my cheeks, under my eyes, and then diffusing any harsh lines. It truly gives me an impeccable radiant sheen with every swipe. Plus, this one is on the sheerer, more buildable side so you can apply as much of the slightly watery gel-like texture as you want.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Complex Culture Good Glow Blush Duo

“On days where I have back-to-back in-person meetings, I’ll add a touch of Complex Culture blush to my cheeks and bridge of my nose for the most natural, glowy finish. For application, I’ll usually smile and apply the color to the middle of my cheeks and then swing the product to my nose. A little bit goes a long way with this one and because it’s buildable you can apply as much or little as you like. And if you overshoot it, you can always grab a Beauty Blender or brush to diffuse the color.” — NM

Milk Makeup Lip & Cheek Cream Blush Stick

“This blush stick is my go-to for a dewy makeup look. It has a perfect amount of pigment while still being buildable, plus this shade is just so flattering.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush

“I’m a die-hard cream blush fan, and you truly cannot beat Tower 28’s multi-purpose cheek and lip balm — it’s basically foolproof (and affordable, considering it takes forever to hit pan). The colors blend so beautifully, are easily buildable, and the dewy finish mimics that luminous skin finish every time. Founder Amy Liu also prioritized sensitive skin when she formulated the line, so the added green tea and aloe vera extract help keep your skin soothed and supple with zero cakiness or irritation in sight.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh

“Anyone who uses cream blush in the summer knows that sometimes the heat makes the product melt by mid-day, which is why a formula that has long-lasting staying power is key. The Victoria Beckham Beauty blush stick not only has a luminous finish that’s ideal for sculpting your cheekbones to perfection, but it also stays put all day long. I use three dots along my cheeks, temples, and forehead to get that faux sunburnt look and blend out with a dense makeup brush for a natural dewy flush.” — HB

Rose Inc Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Color

“Cream blush is ideal if your skin is on the drier side like mine, which is why I adore this squalane-rich blush from Rose Inc. The ingredient plus the added hyaluronic acid and vitamin E help to hydrate and nourish the skin while leaving you with a cashmere-like bouncy finish with tons of color payoff. A little goes a long with with this formula, so it lasts forever, and I love to add a bit to both my eyes and lips to get that minimalist monochromatic makeup look.” — HB

Ilia Multi-Use Stick

I only use one blush at a time (in order to prevent waste) and currently my favorite is from ILIA in the Lady Bird color. I love makeup that comes in a tube, so I don’t have to carry around (and wash) brushes. This creamy, multi-use formula glides smoothly onto my skin, leaving no clumps or spotty patches. And the product is also super buildable, so I can apply a ton on, use my fingers to rub the blush in, and apply again without giving me that clown-like appearance. I like to dab a bit of the product onto my nose bridge, too, for that sun-kissed look. — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

“I am a die-hard Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush fan — I’ll probably never use another liquid blush again. The formula is super pigmented, so you only need a tiny amount to make a major impact. It’s also very blendable, which is great for a makeup amateur like myself. When I apply a little too much, I just use a damp Beauty Blender to blur the product on my cheeks. My favorite blush hack that I use over the summer is to apply a tiny bit to the bridge of my nose, giving a sun-kissed look without any sun damage.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

Benefit Lip Blush & Cheek Tint

“I love a twofer product, and have been a die-hard for this one for years. The pigment in all of these lip-and-cheek tints are rich and blend nicely. A little goes a long way, so I’m usually able to make a bottle last for a while. That said, I keep one of these in every purse, desk drawer, and car compartment in the event of a blush or lipstick emergency. Both are non-negotiables in my makeup routine!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

NUDESTIX Nudies Matte Cream Blush

“An on-the-go must, this cream blush stick is a fave of mine. Designed with a built-in brush, it keeps my cheeks rosy at all times and features a rich, easily-blendable pigment that doesn’t fade an hour in. Yes, please.” — AM

Youthforia BYO Blush

“I know what you’re thinking: how can this clear, green formula be a blush? That’s the beauty of this innovative product from AAPI-founded makeup brand Youthforia. I admit, I was dubious when I first tried it, but it was love at first swipe. The formula has a light balm consistency that adjusts to your skin’s pH and turns into the prettiest pink-tinged hue. It leaves a glassy — but not sweaty — sheen behind and just makes you look healthy and flushed. Trust me, there’s a reason it’s gone viral on TikTok.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Mary Kay Gel Cream Blush

“This peachy-colored gel tint from Mary Kay has become a makeup essential — it gives me that post-beach flush of color and is so easy to use (you can use a brush, but I just use my fingers). It's the perfect lightweight, slightly watery gel consistency — perfect for blush beginners. Plus, it’s less than $20!” — FX