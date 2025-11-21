Roasting firewood, cinnamon, spiced cider, and chestnuts — these are just a few of the scents that come to mind when one thinks of winter. The season is olfactory rich, unfolding in warm, comforting aromas. So, it comes as no surprise that winter 2026’s fragrance trends embrace warmth, intimacy, and a bit of decadence.

Winter is the perfect time to make a statement with your perfume. “It’s the moment to reach for scents you might shy away from during the rest of the year,” says Eauso Vert co-founder Tanya Gonzalez, “the ones that bloom in crisp air, feel exactly right with your deepest red lip, and turn a holiday party — or an impromptu hometown date — into a little cinematic moment.” You might consider exploring a gourmand, especially if the note isn’t currently in your fragrance rotation. The category offers “comforting scents that also feel sophisticated,” says dsm-firmenich Perfumer, Erwan Raguenes.

For those who prefer a more simple, refreshing scent, you can expect “more clean fragrances that sit close to the skin and keep you feeling fresh,” says Lee Howes, the fragrance category lead for Lush. Think lighter woods and musks with crisp undertones, he adds. These skin scents are “less about being noticed and more about feeling held,” Raffaella Grisa, founder of Wa:it, says.

Whether you favor a bold, statement-making scent or one that wraps you in gentle warmth, there’s a trend to match your perfume preference. Ahead, fragrance experts share what to expect this coming season.

Bigger & Bolder

According to Gonzalez, winter calls for bolder, more daring statements in the form of perfume. “Cooler months give fragrance room to expand, making risk taking not only welcome but irresistible.” She suggests opting for scents with notes like patchouli, oud, clove, and frankincense for a memorable winter fragrance.

Second-Skin Perfumes

We’ll also see more streamlined, skin scent fragrances trending this winter, adds Grisa. “I believe we’ll see a shift toward softer, cocooning fragrances that sit closer to the skin. Think woods and resins that feel like a cashmere layer rather than a statement coat.”

Gourmand Expansion

Gourmands are everywhere right now, and you’ll continue to see the notes all throughout the winter time, say Leslie Hendin and Alissa Sullivan, the co-founders of Liis. “They are comforting and familiar while also feeling new,” they add. Think fragrances that feature milk, liqueur, and tea notes.

Darker gourmand notes will also be popular this winter, shares Raguenes. “Gourmands are shifting into richer, moodier territory with roasted, charred, and smoky facets,” he says. “Think burnt sugar, toasted hazelnut, or marshmallow and oud. It is indulgent without being overly sweet.”

Boozy Notes

Within the world of gourmands, boozy fragrances are also having a moment. “A significant trend is the resurgence of boozy notes like rum, cognac, and whiskey in perfumery,” says Amandine Pallez, global creative director at Bvlgari. “These notes add a unique blend of warmth, sensuality, and a touch of nostalgic decadence, making them ideal for evening wear.”

Bolder, Darker Wood Notes

This upcoming season, you can expect to see rich, woody perfumes, thanks to more people craving “powerful, statement-making scents that feel luxurious and expressive,” says dsm-firmenich Perfumer, Berenice Watteau. “We’re seeing woods used more intensely than ever, richer, smokier, and more resinous, which reflects a growing appetite for depth and long-lasting presence.”

Cozy, Fruit-Forward Scents

While citrus scents are typically popular during the summer, perfumes with berry notes will be trending these next few months. “This winter, we shift from citrus to darker, juicier berries infused with comforting materials that add depth to a fruit-forward fragrance,” says Howes.

From warm spices to soft musks, these trends invite a little indulgence, a touch of comfort, and moments that linger long after you’ve left the room.