Readers' Choice Awards: Best Festive Hotels For The Holidays

There’s no place like a fabulous hotel for the holidays. Twinkling lights, dressed-up lobbies, and a celebratory cocktail at check-in? Consider us booked. For The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards, our Best Festive Hotels nominees span coast-to-coast glamour, from New York’s Baccarat Hotel and The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, to The Beverly Hills Hotel and Charleston’s The Dewberry. Which stay puts you in the holiday spirit? Cast your vote.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Baccarat Hotel New York/Starwood Hotels/The Carlyle/Rosewood Hotels/The Dewberry/Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail/Hotel Jerome/Auberge Collection/The Mark Hotel/Mayflower Inn & Spa/Auberge Collection/Montage Deer Valley/Ocean House/The Peninsula Chicago/The Roosevelt New Orleans/Waldorf Astoria Hotels/The St. Regis Aspen Resort