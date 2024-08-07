(Fragrance)
Remember Y2K body sprays?
If you grew up in the early 2000s, you’ll remember spending hours at the mall sniffing body sprays in Bath & Body Works or Victoria’s Secret. Everyone was after those delicious scents that made you smell good enough to eat. Think cookies, cupcakes, and pastries. The common denominator was that these these perfumes usually had major notes of vanilla. As we transitioned into the 2010s, this aroma never went out of style per se, but took a backseat to florals or woodsy smells. However, they’re currently making a comeback to deliver that yummy mouthwatering scent that turns heads when you walk by. Now, the best vanilla fragrances smell ultra-sweet, but have unique note combinations for a more modern feel.
"Vanilla has always been a popular fragrance note amongst perfumers and consumers thanks to its versatility and [ability to] pair so well with other notes by adding more depth and creaminess,” says creative director of PHLUR, Chriselle Lim. “Vanilla is a scent that brings you back to your childhood, so in a way it brings us warmth, comfort, and reassurance. It's having a moment right now because it evokes that nostalgia, coziness, and positivity that we are looking for in our busy, ever-changing daily life."
Speaking of nostalgia, Lim says that the Y2K era of body sprays actually served as inspiration for many of the mists at PHLUR. “We’ve taken on those sweeter and youthful fragrances and added a more complex interpretation of them to feel more sophisticated and elevated which appeals to a wider demographic,” says Lim. And they’re not the only ones to have taken this approach. Because the smell is trending, a number of brands, including Sol de Janeiro and Kayali, have released perfumes with a more cultivated vanilla note.
If you’re looking to shop some of these more contemporary options, TZR has gathered a list of the best vanilla fragrances on the market right now. Keep reading to find which option might best fit your wants and needs.