If you grew up in the early 2000s, you’ll remember spending hours at the mall sniffing body sprays in Bath & Body Works or Victoria’s Secret. Everyone was after those delicious scents that made you smell good enough to eat. Think cookies, cupcakes, and pastries. The common denominator was that these these perfumes usually had major notes of vanilla. As we transitioned into the 2010s, this aroma never went out of style per se, but took a backseat to florals or woodsy smells. However, they’re currently making a comeback to deliver that yummy mouthwatering scent that turns heads when you walk by. Now, the best vanilla fragrances smell ultra-sweet, but have unique note combinations for a more modern feel.

"Vanilla has always been a popular fragrance note amongst perfumers and consumers thanks to its versatility and [ability to] pair so well with other notes by adding more depth and creaminess,” says creative director of PHLUR, Chriselle Lim. “Vanilla is a scent that brings you back to your childhood, so in a way it brings us warmth, comfort, and reassurance. It's having a moment right now because it evokes that nostalgia, coziness, and positivity that we are looking for in our busy, ever-changing daily life."

Speaking of nostalgia, Lim says that the Y2K era of body sprays actually served as inspiration for many of the mists at PHLUR. “We’ve taken on those sweeter and youthful fragrances and added a more complex interpretation of them to feel more sophisticated and elevated which appeals to a wider demographic,” says Lim. And they’re not the only ones to have taken this approach. Because the smell is trending, a number of brands, including Sol de Janeiro and Kayali, have released perfumes with a more cultivated vanilla note.

If you’re looking to shop some of these more contemporary options, TZR has gathered a list of the best vanilla fragrances on the market right now. Keep reading to find which option might best fit your wants and needs.

PHLUR Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist $38 See On Sephora “Vanilla Skin is a unique take on the traditional sweet vanilla and is paired with woodsy and peppery notes, which add depth and complexity for a more grounded and mature vanilla,” says Lim. This mist went so viral that PHLUR even launched an eau de parfum version that is just as popular.

Diptyque Eau Duelle Eau de Toilette $130 See On Diptyque Elevating the classic vanilla, the Eau Duelle Eau de Toilette by Diptyque mixes the sweet addictive note with smoky cypriol to create a more dynamic and intense scent.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $38 See On Sephora Another viral body spray, Brazilian Crush by Sol de Janeiro is a sweet treat in a bottle. The notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla are oh so delicious.

Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum $72 See On Amazon Eilish by Billie Eilish has become known for being the vanilla scent. The sugared perfume is given an edge due to a warm musk blend. Fans are also obsessed with the fact that the aroma lingers all day.

Frenshe Being Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist Body Spray $15 See On Target At just $15, this mist creates a velvety smell that feels warm and cozy. It also doubles as a linen and hair fragrance, so you can spritz it everywhere.

Prada Infusion de Vanille Eau de Parfum $180 See On Sephora Sweetness is given a whiff of freshness with Prada’s Infusion de Vanille Eau de Parfum. Bergamot and Neroli build on a citrus and floral tang to sugary deliciousness.

Kayali VANILLA 28 Eau de Parfum $138 See On Kayali This Kayali perfume is the definition of sugar and spice. A seasoned yet saccharine fragrance, this scent is enticing and will captivate your sense of smell.

Le Monde Gourmand Crème Vanille Eau de Parfum $36 See On Amazon Le Monde Gourmand’s Crème Vanilla Eau de Parfum is the definition of a true vanilla. Purely sweet, it is so reminiscent of birthday cake body sprays that you’d shop for as a teen.

YSL Beauty Black Opium Eau de Parfum $195 See On YSL Beauty As the name suggests, Black Opium brings a darker side to vanilla. The coffee note slightly dims the honeyed smell to generate warmth and spice. This a perfect scent for the autumn season.