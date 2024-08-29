It is no secret that blush has been all the rage in the beauty world recently. This summer in particular, it seems like everyone’s favorite beauty influencers, celebs, and makeup artists have been painting on layers of rosy pigment, whether it’s for a more natural flush or high-intensity draping. If you only just started embracing a more tinted cheek, don’t fret. The look is definitely here to stay, but the cooler months will require a bit of an adjustment in tones and shades — as is the case with most autumnal style shifts. In fact, the fall 2024 blush trends will be all about adding warmth and deep dimension, but you’ll still see some familiar hues from seasons past.

Not sure what to look out for? TZR has tapped four celebrity makeup artists to give you the rundown on all the blush trends you should be trying this fall. And there’s something to fit everyone’s taste. If you’re not into much color, the buzzy “blonzing” technique will become your best friend. For those still holding onto summer, the sun-kissed flushed look will still be in style. Then there’s the dark berry tones that give off a moody energy for spooky-season lovers. And lilac is positioned to be the unexpected seasonal shade that will convert even the most skeptical of beauty veterans.

Ahead, you’ll find a breakdown of every major autumn blush trend, plus the best product recommendations for recreating the looks.

Blonzer

Blush for the warmer months is usually ultra-bright and vibrant, so makeup artist Shanell Sorrells says that now is the time to go in the opposite direction. The beauty expert predicts that fall blush trends will be centered around applying warm shades using the “blonzing” method, which uses blushes that also double as bronzers. The makeup artist says to lean into more reddish-brown brick tones to really capture both the natural flush of a blush and the deepness of a bronzer. “This [trend] gives the skin a more subtle yet sculpted look without looking overly blushed,” says Sorells. “Make sure to apply the bronzy blush near where you would apply your bronzer, or apply over it for a warm, snatched look.”

Flushed Cheeks

There is no doubt that summer 2024’s hottest blush trend was naturally flushed cheeks and high-placement combos. According to celebrity makeup artist Shadi Malek, the look won’t be going anywhere for fall. The “very Sabrina Carpenter-esque” blush style features a bright, warm pink that is applied in an upwards motion towards the temples. This creates a very snatched and lifted appearance. “I think everyone is loving the youthfulness blush brings to the skin [because] it makes you feel alive, it makes your eyes pop, and it definitely makes you feel more feminine,” Malek says. To recreate the look, try the Kosas baked blush in Blissed, the Rare Beauty liquid blush in Happy, or the Anastasia Beverly Hills Blurring Serum Liquid Blush in Hibiscus.

Berry Tones

Fall is all about deeper hues — you’ll see lots of cranberry-colored clothing or the trending black cherry manicure. To match these vibes, go for a similarly-toned blush. Celebrity makeup artist and founder of JamieMakeup, Jamie Greenberg, describes this shade as a “cozy” and “moody” color that will look stunning on all skin tones. She also notes that like the aforementioned “flushed cheeks” trend we’ll be seeing the product placed higher on the cheekbones. “Using a tapered/angled brush or makeup sponge, apply the berry shade of your choice along your temple down to the apples of your cheeks,” Greenberg says. “This will create a glowy, rosy autumn look that adds definition and color to the face.” The makeup artist also notes that you’ll see the tint in lipsticks and glosses as well, meaning you can create a fun matchy-matchy moment that will perfectly encapsulate the season’s energy.

Lilac

“This shade is all over TikTok, so obviously the secret is out on lilac blush,” says makeup artist and founder of Barbara Jean Agency, Lauren Bridges. The key to finding the right shade of lilac is in figuring out the depth of your undertones. “We know some undertones can have a mix of both warm and cool shades, so this is where you’ll need to be specific,” says Bridges. You should focus on establishing the amount of yellow or gold in your undertones to help you find the perfect balance of pink and purple. “Start with shades of light purple with pink overlays,” she says.