The coming of fall always signals change. You’ll find that work is busier, temperatures are dropping, you’re prepping for the holiday season, and there will be big differences in fashion and beauty looks that match this new energy. Adapting to new beginnings can be overwhelming, but the best way to get through periods of transformation is to welcome these adjustments with open arms. And there’s no better way to do this than by getting a cool haircut that represents the type of vibe you’re trying to give off for the season ahead. You know what they say, switching up your look always signals a fresh start, and the best fall 2024 haircut trends are both full of life and incredibly chic.

Need inspiration? TZR has tapped top stylists to compile a list of the season’s buzziest haircuts. For the long-haired girlies, think lots of layers and volume with a longer blunt chop or the celeb-approved “Shangri-La” look. The mid-length lovers might prefer something like butterfly layers to avoid flat hair or flipped ends to add dynamic. Want to go short? No problem. The kitty cut adds that edginess. Plus, for the curly girls who are scared of fringe, the bitty bang is your perfect segue into the style.

Here, you’ll find the full breakdown of the haircuts and professional styling tips.

Long Blunt Cut With Face-Framing Layers

Congrats to those who made it through the summer heat without chopping off their long hair. However, if you’re finding that your length is weighing you down, this is the time to start thinking about adding some movement. For fall, Sierra Kener, hairstylist at Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles, says a blunt cut with face-framing pieces is the best way to go about it. “[These] layers are flattering for everyone and a great way to test the waters if you’ve never had them before,” Kener shares. This style can best be described as blunt ends that are trimmed at different levels beginning just below the chin. This keeps the fullness of the hair while making sure it feels energetic and not one note.

The Shangri-La

If you’re on any social media platform, there is no way you’ve missed the current renaissance of singer Sabrina Carpenter. Along with her catchy music, one of the biggest conversations surrounding the Gen-Z icon is her viral curtain bangs. Although, Amy Abramite, creative director & stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, calls the style “The Shangri-La” because of it’s “harmonious balance.” “This is the ultimate bombshell look with a curtain bang and long layers,” says Abramite. The stylist says that the cut has less face framing and layering than the popular shag which makes it easier to style. She recommends this for any hair density that is longer in length, but notes that for all textures, the hair must be blown out to achieve the desired look. This starts off by chopping a “versatile” curtain bang that can both cover the forehead and sweep out to the side. This is followed up by clipping long layers that hit mid-back for more motion. “Ask your stylist to help you grow out your face-framing pieces (you probably have some) and go for a curtain bang that stands on its own,” says Abramite.

Butterfly Layers

“Imagine a luscious waterfall of hair falling from your cheek bone down to your back,” says Nine Zero One stylist Alex Truong. This is how the hair expert describes butterfly layers. As the name suggests, this trend is distinguished by tons of super fluffy layers that start high up on the hair and fan out, like butterfly wings, to the side. Truong recommends this for someone looking to add a lot of volume to hair that feels heavy. The stylist adds that this haircut has a thinning effect to a “lion’s mane” meaning the various lengths reduce density for those who have a thick suit of hair.

The Long Bob

While short chin length bobs dominated summer, fall will see the return of the long bob. So, try allowing your warm weather chop to grow right above the shoulders. To transition your lob from summer to fall, Abramite says flipped ends are the way to go. “It’s difficult to have a polished-looking style in the summer heat, so naturally beachy hair is easier to wear in the humidity,” says Abramite. “In fall, cooler air arrives making blow-drying a part of the beauty routine again without the worry of unwanted frizz after stepping outdoors.” The creative director recommends this for hair that is thicker in density. She also adds that all textures will need a blowout first, followed by a curling iron to fortify the ends. Plus, medium-length layers can add lift to promote movement. “A side part with a flip is a reboot of the classic bob that ditches beach waves and a center part for sophisticated glamour,” says Abramite.

Kitty Cut

Did you like the trending wolf cut, but didn’t think you had the edge to try it? According to Raven Hurtado, stylist at Maxine Salon, the kitty cut is the style’s more conservative sister. With it’s longer strands and more “subtle texture,” Hurtado says this is great for all hair types that might be interested in growing out their existing shaggy cut or bangs. This look is attained through cropping long layers throughout and trimming face framing strands that reach the jaw. “To ask for this cut, bring a photo so that you and the stylist can come up with a length of your preference,” says Hurtado. It should hit just below the collarbone acting as a more volumized version of the “clavi-cut” since the layers add more swing and dimension. “The best part about this is you can apply product, scrunch it up, let it air dry, and it’ll look great,” says Hurtado.

Bitty Bangs

Perfect for curly girls who don’t want to commit to full bangs, bitty bangs are small bits of hair that curl on the forehead. “They add a vintage Kewpie doll playfulness to natural/textured or curly hair,” says Abramite. She adds that this cut works for all natural hair densities because of how it can be customized by your stylist to be either “sparse and wispy or thick and defined.” Easy to achieve, all you have to do is single out the curls and clip above the eyebrow. Then, while wet, lay out the pieces on the forehead and apply leave-in conditioner. Finish, by allowing them to air dry or using a diffuser. For true the bitty bangs effect, “Make it clear to the stylist you’d like very wispy pieces, and not a full bang,” says Abramite. “The singular curls should feel random yet balanced with separation.”