We’re calling it now: Headscarves are destined to be summer’s hottest trend. A look famously favored by Hollywood legends like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the chic accent has (again) made its rounds in the celebrity world these past few months. For starters, in March at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024, Jennifer Lawrence sported a neutral silk iteration. Hailey Bieber just put her own stamp on the look at this year’s Coachella festival, layering a leopard style atop a Fila baseball cap (a trick she took from Rihanna’s sartorial playbook). And you best believe this will cause a domino effect. It’s only be a matter of time before everyone starts adopting the conversation-starting piece.

Much like a cotton headband or a ‘90s-inspired claw clip, the versatile hair accessory has infinite styling potential. As these aforementioned celebrities proved, the piece is primed for myriad destinations, such as the cobblestone streets of Paris or, alternatively, the sweltering desert. But if your summer calendar includes a tropical, far-flung getaway or a weekend trip to the picturesque countryside? A headscarf can easily translate to these outings as well. The bottom line: It’s all about how you style the look and the type of scarf you opt for.

With that being said, below, we’re breaking down four different ways to wear a headscarf, depending on where you reside (or plan on vacationing this upcoming season).

Desert Rose

The Coachella extravaganza may be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go on a quick jaunt to the desert — perhaps Joshua Tree? — this summer. Whether you’re breaking a sweat on a hike or camping with friends, the of-the-moment accent is a stylish look to work into your outdoorsy getup. Since the forecast will most likely be hot, hot, hot, try pairing a breathable cotton version with a light linen top and leg-baring short shorts.

Beach Baby

A printed headscarf and a beach vacation go together like bread and butter. If your itinerary includes sightseeing around the town, the accent is sure to complement your breezy outfit. For the excursion, consider teaming a colorful dress, like Jade Swim’s cutout number below, with a patterned scarf (we’d recommend a Pucci style). Round out the look with a raffia tote, bold sunglasses, and sporty sandals.

City Gal

Practicality typically takes precedence when you’re hopping from appointment after appointment during your 9-to-5 gig. So, whenever your casual sneakers and wide-leg trousers combo warrant a ladylike, dressed-up touch, look no further than a chic headscarf. A silky vintage iteration, for example, makes any laid-back ensemble 10x more sophisticated (honestly, no one will probably even glance down at your sporty kicks).

Country Darling

A day (or week) in the countryside calls for an equestrian-adjacent look, such as your trusty riding boots tucked into a pair of straight-leg jeans. On the accessories front, a long linen or cotton scarf will look magnificent when blowing in the wind. Lastly, skip a large tote in favor of a belt bag to ensure you can document your scenic surroundings. (Frolicking around in photos is optional, but highly recommended.)