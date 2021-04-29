OK makeup lovers, are you ready for some seriously exciting beauty news? Glossier’s Ultralip — aka the brand’s biggest lip launch to date — just made its official debut on the lips of none other than Olivia Rodrigo. With the pop singer’s highly anticipated album coming out next week, Vogue tapped her for the latest installment of its hit Beauty Secrets series, and she used the opportunity to share several of her favorites from Glossier, including the new unreleased Ultralip.

After walking fans through her full beauty routine, which includes products like Boy Brow, Pro Tip, and Stretch Concealer, Rodrigo finally introduces Ultralip. “The next thing I’m going to do is lips and I’m going to use this Glossier Ultralip,” she says at roughly eight minutes into the video. “[It] has hyaluronic acid in it, which is great because it keeps your lips moisturized which is very important to me.”

She also adds that she loves how buildable the product is, as you can wear it either really sheer or super bold, depending on your mood. “I love the natural color of my lips so this just sort of accentuates that [instead] of trying to cover it up,” she says. “It just emphasizes what you’ve got.” The “Deja vu” singer wears the shade Ember, which appears to be a deep mauve-y plum hue that would look gorgeous on all skin tones. In total, there are nine different shades, with the brand touting all of them as “wearable and ultra flattering.”

In regards to formula, the brand says it’s unique in that it combines the buildable color of a lip tint with the unmatched sheen you get from a gloss. That, and it also offers the intense hydration you get from a lip balm. Talk about a winning trifecta. Rodrigo already revealed that it contains hyaluronic acid — however, there’s likely a whole host of nourishing ingredients packed in this formula since it’s supposed to be ultra-moisturizing (time will tell, of course).

Glossier

Speaking of time: Ultralip is launching soon. Like really soon. So be sure to sign up here in order to get notified as soon as it drops.

