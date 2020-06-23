Let's play a quick game. Think about your beauty collection. Got it? Now, imagine a product in there that's one half skin care, one half makeup. It's something you can reach for literally any day of the week — and it goes with each and every look, whether you're in full glam or have just swiped on a coat of mascara. Think you know the product in question? It's none other than lip gloss, summer 2020's go-to lip color and the luxury beauty world's favorite trend.

Although lip gloss has certainly evolved since its humble beginnings, the product is still low-key enough to fit into anyone's quarantine beauty routine, yet always pops during video calls — the criteria any makeup product is judged by in 2020. Moreover, prestige beauty brands such as Pat McGrath Labs, Shiseido, and Marc Jacobs Beauty have all turned to lip-enhancing glosses for the warm-weather season; so your makeup routine can still have a hint of luxury glamour, even if you're just lounging around in your sweatpants.

And yes, this does mean that these lip glosses are a tad more expensive than the drugstore buys of days gone by. But the moisturizing ingredients found in the formulas make them well worth the larger price tags. Take KKW Beauty's new lip gloss for example: The oh-so Kardashian nude gloss line features collagen, hylauronic acid, and vitamin E right in the formula.

And that's only one option to keep in mind for this summer. Below, seven recently released lip glosses that prove that the luxury beauty industry isn't giving up this moisturizing, glossy trend any time soon.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.