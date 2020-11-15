The Lip & Cheek Tints That Make My Makeup Routine So Much Easier
As a beauty maximalist, I've never been particularly keen on multi-use makeup. I'm one of those people that literally needs to see troves of products to feel like my beauty routine is adequate. Yes, I know, extra. However like many of my fellow beauty lovers, the change of pace during quarantine actually opened my eyes to the benefits of products that operate with more than just one function, and simplify rather than complicate. In short, I've gotten a bit lazy. So a chance encounter with a lip and cheek tint from Trinny London really couldn't have come at a more opportune time.
It's not that I've ever had anything against lip and cheek tints — it was just that I always preferred the more-is-more approach. For my cheeks, I'd use blush, and for my lips, I'd use a gloss or lipstick. But with influx of Zoom calls, paired with me in my pajamas, and frankly, no desire to get dolled up, the hybrid product, Lip2Cheek, has been a lifesaver for helping me appear even a bit presentable. Some tints, due to their matte nature, aren't very malleable. Trinny London's formula, however is the opposite. Applied with my pointer finger, it goes wherever I want it to without resulting in too much color payoff. You know when you apply way too much blush and you're tasked with having to mute the color? I don't have to worry about that.
When it comes to color, I gravitated toward Cha-Cha, a radiant yet subtle coral that brilliantly complements the undertones in my skin. I've never been too big on lots of color on my face, and Cha-Cha strikes the perfect balance between my love for understated hues, while still adding dimension to the skin. So these days, rather than a full 45-minutes, my makeup routine has been cut down to 30 seconds. I apply a swipe on my lips and my cheeks and am on my merry way.
And I'm going to let you all in on a secret: I love the product so much that not only have I've incorporated it into my rare but still existent full-face makeup routine, applying my foundation, concealer, and powder, finishing it off with Cha-Cha, I've also begun experimenting with other lip and cheek formulas.
Check out some that I've been loving ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
As founder Trinny Woodall told me during one of our chats, "nobody has time for all that fluff these days." Who knew her formula would lead to me completely simplifying my makeup routine?
For years, I've heard other beauty lovers rave about this. Now, I finally know what all the hype is about. Packed with buriti oil and shea and coconut butters, it's no wonder this feels more like applying a balm than a tint.
If you've ever tried the Kjaer Weis face oil, then you understand why I immediately was so willing to give this tint a try. Just like that cult-favorite serum, this is so hydrating to the skin.
This luxurious cream is formulated with aloe, algae, and coconut oil to leave cheeks and lips moisturized all day long. Plus, the chic packaging is so fun to see sitting in your purse.
Think of the richest mousse you can find, then imagine putting it on your skin. This is exactly what this feels like and it lasts all-day-long.
Since Milk's formula is made with mango butter, avocado oil, and apricot oil, not only will you make you skin pop, but you'll also make it healthier.
This is the one I turn to when I wanna give my skin more of a tropical vacation flush. It's so sheer yet so glowy.
Aside from the fact that there are few brands that have mastered lips the way Nudestix has, they've also mastered cheeks.To apply, I just rub on my pointer finger and dab.
Let me be frank, if I could apply Orgasm all over my entire body, I would. I mean the iconic NARS color, of course. With this, I can get pretty damn close.