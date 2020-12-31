If there was one, true moment of joy this year, it was the time spent watching Emily in Paris and pondering over Lily Collins' beauty routine as well as her character's many buzzy fashion choices. Fortunately for aspiring French girls everywhere, the Lancôme ambassador and lead actor revealed to Vogue which products play into her own pared-down beauty routine. Even better? One of Collins' favorite perfumes, La Vie Est Belle from Lancôme, is currently on sale for just one more day.

Typically $74, the eau de parfum is currently 20% off at Macy's until Dec. 31, bringing the price down to a wallet-friendly $59.20. And yes, before you can ask — the scent is very "Emily in Paris." "It makes me miss Paris," Collins said of patchouli, gourmand, and floral Lancôme perfume in her Vogue interview, and noted that she spritzes it onto her neck, wrists, and over her head. "I let it fall all over me and imagine I’m back there, like a little travel trip in my head." Sounds pretty magical, non?

It also helps that the fragrance itself is very chic. Housed in a transparent bottle, the pink perfume features a square cap and a tiny silver ribbon tied around it, near the top, as if it's wearing a little Parisian neckerchief.

Those more interested in makeup or skin care still have plenty to sift through from Collins' routine, too, since the actor also included a few more Lancôme favorites in the interview. While the Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara ($25) and Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss ($20) are both included, Collins' tip for mixing together your foundation and serum is a game changer. The artist combines Lancome’s $47 Teint Idole Ultra Wear 24H Long Wear Foundation with the brand's Advanced Génifique Serum to create the right light-weight fit.

A concept well worth copying, since that hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and ceramide serum is also currently 20% off at Macy's until Dec. 31, making it $120 rather than the typical $150. Shop both marked-down picks from Collins' routine, ahead, or explore Macy's entire beauty sale section by clicking over to the retailer's website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.