9 Tinted Lip Balms That Offer Skincare-Level Moisture & Lipstick-Like Color
Though they often end up at the bottom of purses or lost in coat pockets, lip balms are the solution to more makeup problems than you'd think. Need to smooth your lips pre-color? Pack on a balm, then wipe it off. Need a touch of blush, but don't have any on hand? Grab your favorite red balm and dot it across your cheekbones. About to hop on a Zoom and can't be bothered to put on mascara, let alone lipstick? Tinted lip balms are here for you.
And the nine balms on this list put in the work, offering up lipstick-worthy color, but actually leaving your skin feeling more hydrated than before you swiped it on. Some are newer to the market — like Pixi's LipGlow balm — while others have long since become fan favorites. (Looking at you, Kosas LipFuel.) And the best part? Every single one is available online, so all you have to do is scroll to your heart's content.
Ahead, nine of the best tinted lip balms for easy color and so much hydration.
Created by the cult-favorite drugstore brand Pixi, this recently released lip balm is formulated with shea and mango seed butters. So, even while you swipe on the glossy color, it'll be nourishing your lips from the inside out.
This super-soft lip balm honestly looks like a buttery lipstick once you apply it; the color isn't messing around. Even better, an extra boost of SPF 15 is always a plus.
Even though this glowy pink balm adds a surprising amount of color to your lips, it still feels totally weightless. And the konjac root and hyaluronic acid in the formula work together to keep the delicate area moisturized throughout your day.
Part lip balm, part blush, Lano's clever rose-gold-hued ointment promises to be dewy, rather than sticky — so go ahead and pat it on for that lit-from-within flush.
This jane iredale balm has it all: SPF 15, a vegan and cruelty-free formula, and a shade range ready for everyday use.
The Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm is more like a wash of color that builds on your natural lip tone. (And for under $5, it's hard to beat.)
The affordable price tag and lip balm formula might trick you into thinking this won't show up on your lips. Don't be fooled. Fig is a serious pigment contender, and definitely brings the drama.
Another put-it-everywhere balm, Tower 28's vegan and cruelty-free formula is specifically made to complement sensitive skin.