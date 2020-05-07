Though they often end up at the bottom of purses or lost in coat pockets, lip balms are the solution to more makeup problems than you'd think. Need to smooth your lips pre-color? Pack on a balm, then wipe it off. Need a touch of blush, but don't have any on hand? Grab your favorite red balm and dot it across your cheekbones. About to hop on a Zoom and can't be bothered to put on mascara, let alone lipstick? Tinted lip balms are here for you.

And the nine balms on this list put in the work, offering up lipstick-worthy color, but actually leaving your skin feeling more hydrated than before you swiped it on. Some are newer to the market — like Pixi's LipGlow balm — while others have long since become fan favorites. (Looking at you, Kosas LipFuel.) And the best part? Every single one is available online, so all you have to do is scroll to your heart's content.

Ahead, nine of the best tinted lip balms for easy color and so much hydration.

