Glass skin aspirants rejoice, for the wildly popular Skincare Edit is back with Glossier's 2020 holiday collection — and this time, it's back for good. The brand unveiled its highly anticipated seasonal range on Wednesday: Three limited-edition bundles and new, gift-worthy merch ensures no serum-obsessed millennial's stocking will go without a pink, G-stamped box this year.

Hardly missing a beat after the chaos of Cyber Week — during which everything, including special, one-weekend-only sets, was going for 25 to 35 percent off for four straight days — Glossier quickly debuted every beauty minimalist's dream collection come true.

The brand has packaged three of its cult-favorite lip balms, picked at random, into clever gold playing card boxes — Balm Dotcom Roulette — each $30. True to the regal motif, it also introduced a $75 Gold Kit featuring a 14-karat gold-plated G necklace and shiny gold lip gloss.

On the GlossiWEAR front, its beloved branded hoodies will be temporarily joined by a $40 licorice-red crew-neck sweatshirt (coming soon) and $25 baby-pink vegan silk scarf, both depicting the geometric G Pal character. The scarf is complementary on orders over $70 and comes already wrapped in an embossed envelope with "to" and "from" tags for optimal convenience.

Sadly, the new Glossier offerings are fleeting. All but the Skincare Edit — a collection highlight — are almost guaranteed to be gobbled up by the end of the month.

Back by popular demand, the skincare bundle will be available through 2021, according to a press release from the brand. It contains a travel size of the iconic Milk Jelly Cleanser, a creamy gel pH-balanced face wash which has amassed nearly 3,000 reviews (most favorable), and Super Bounce hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 serum.

It also features a Priming Moisturizer Rich mini, a blend of shea and murumuru butters ideal for winter dryness, the glow-inducing Futuredew oil-serum hybrid, Balm Dotcom in Original and Rose, and a branded headband for face washing.

The $50 kit comes in a molded carrier case made of recyclable paper, tied together with a pink, reusable rubber band. Shop it and Glossier's entire holiday collection, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.