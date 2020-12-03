The Zoe Report
Courtesy of Glossier

Glossier's 2020 Holiday Collection Brought Back The Brand's Popular Skincare Edit For Good

By Olivia Young
Share

Glass skin aspirants rejoice, for the wildly popular Skincare Edit is back with Glossier's 2020 holiday collection — and this time, it's back for good. The brand unveiled its highly anticipated seasonal range on Wednesday: Three limited-edition bundles and new, gift-worthy merch ensures no serum-obsessed millennial's stocking will go without a pink, G-stamped box this year.

Hardly missing a beat after the chaos of Cyber Week — during which everything, including special, one-weekend-only sets, was going for 25 to 35 percent off for four straight days — Glossier quickly debuted every beauty minimalist's dream collection come true.

The brand has packaged three of its cult-favorite lip balms, picked at random, into clever gold playing card boxes — Balm Dotcom Roulette — each $30. True to the regal motif, it also introduced a $75 Gold Kit featuring a 14-karat gold-plated G necklace and shiny gold lip gloss.

On the GlossiWEAR front, its beloved branded hoodies will be temporarily joined by a $40 licorice-red crew-neck sweatshirt (coming soon) and $25 baby-pink vegan silk scarf, both depicting the geometric G Pal character. The scarf is complementary on orders over $70 and comes already wrapped in an embossed envelope with "to" and "from" tags for optimal convenience.

Sadly, the new Glossier offerings are fleeting. All but the Skincare Edit — a collection highlight — are almost guaranteed to be gobbled up by the end of the month.

Glossier

Back by popular demand, the skincare bundle will be available through 2021, according to a press release from the brand. It contains a travel size of the iconic Milk Jelly Cleanser, a creamy gel pH-balanced face wash which has amassed nearly 3,000 reviews (most favorable), and Super Bounce hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 serum.

It also features a Priming Moisturizer Rich mini, a blend of shea and murumuru butters ideal for winter dryness, the glow-inducing Futuredew oil-serum hybrid, Balm Dotcom in Original and Rose, and a branded headband for face washing.

The $50 kit comes in a molded carrier case made of recyclable paper, tied together with a pink, reusable rubber band. Shop it and Glossier's entire holiday collection, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Skincare Edit
$50
Glossier
Balm Dotcom Roulette
$30
Glossier
Gold Kit
$75
Glossier
G Pal Sweatshirt
$40
Glossier
G Pal Scarf
$25
Glossier