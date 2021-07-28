Want To Smell Like Rihanna? You’re In Luck, Fenty Beauty Is Launching A Perfume

Close your eyes and think about it: what does Rihanna smell like? Does she smell like crisp $100 bills, exotic florals, ocean spray? Does she smell like new private jet interior, golden Fenty Body Lava, and the faintest hint of smoke? Lil Nas X once said she smelled “like heaven” so expectations are sky-high, but the mystery is about to be solved once and for all. In a new Instagram post (and accompanying photoshoot featuring some of Rihanna’s coolest hair yet), an announcement heralding Fenty Perfume’s imminent arrival is already shaking the Internet to its very core. Though the fragrance doesn’t launch ‘til August 10, the waitlist to be the first to try is already filling up — which is absolutely expected considering how long-awaited Fenty’s first fragrance really is.

Four years after Fenty Beauty’s celebrated launch, the teaser trailer for the fragrance offers a sneak peek at the perfume’s bottles, scent notes, and overall vibe. “Something sensual, confident yet sexxy ✨coming your way very soon...😉” the caption promised, essentially describing Rihanna herself at the same time. The large, amber-colored bottle features what looks like the interlocked Fenty logo etched into the glass to give the appearance of cut crystal. Viewers see a long-nailed hand (hmm, wonder whose?) snap off the jewel-shaped cap, ready to spritz.

Sensuous, confident, and sexy all sound incredible, but what scent notes do those words represent exactly? Per a now-scrubbed snippet on the Fenty Beauty website, the fragrance will consist of “sensual magnolia” united with “vibrant fruit and notes of spice” — the perfect naughty-nice combination, especially considering it’s coming from the Bad Gal herself.

Though Fenty Parfum is the brand’s first perfume release, it’s not Rihanna’s first fragrance rodeo by any stretch. She’s released a series of scents with fragrance licensers under her famous mononym, including best-sellers like Reb’l Fleur, Riri, Crush, and Nude by Rihanna, all released with international beauty brand Parlux. This upcoming launch seems like her most personal scent yet, though, releasing new black-and-white photoshoot shots along with the teaser trailer.

As desperate as humanity is for another Rihanna album — ANTI was nearly six years ago — this seems like a pretty fair compromise in the meantime. But at the rate the ever-industrious Rihanna is going (and the way the all-encompassing Fenty Empire continues to expand), don’t be surprised if we get Fenty Healthcare, Fenty Snacks, Fenty Mobile, and Fenty Airlines first. No complaints here.