The next time I complain about my overloaded email inbox — or, umm, if you happen to be waiting for a response from me — I'll simply chalk it up to being like Rihanna. "I start my day by checking emails," she tells an intimate group of beauty editors during a digital launch event for Fenty Skin on July 29. "And I end my day by checking emails," she laughs. The 32-year-old musician/actress/entrepreneur/all-around bad gal is, well... I mean, she's Rihanna. But it's comforting to know that she, too, is chilling out on the full face beat these days and scrambling to pull herself together before video meetings ("I'm getting on Zoom calls with just moisturizer on my face," she shares.)

Fenty Skin's three inaugural products will hit FentySkin.com on July 31 — a surprisingly minimal launch from the lady who dipped her toe into the beauty world with 40 foundations back in September 2017. This, like everything that Rih does, is intentional. "My goal is to keep this really simple for everyone," she explains. "I hate it when I get to the counter and I'm like, 'What does the platinum one mean? Does that mean it's better or for older people?' It's so confusing, and there's so much out there. My goal is to keep this really simple and effective."

Ahead, get the story behind Fenty Skin's exciting new launch, how Rihanna overcame her own skincare struggles, and why she chooses every image in her ad campaigns with intention.

instagram.com/itsfentyskin

Rihanna's Advice For Overcoming Skin Struggles

"Oh my gosh, we've all been there. It just means you're a woman, girl! It means you're human. Women and men. I've had different issues with skincare at different points in my life. It's difficult to navigate, and get a grasp on what's right for you.

"All of my skin insecurities come throughout my journey of my skin and skincare, whether it's starting with acne as teenager and acne treatments that led me to really blotchy skin and stripped it of 'good stuff' that I already had in it. It was a tough journey to get it back here. I've been really skeptical of products and how they perform, because I have sensitive skin. That's been a big part of what we've implemented with Fenty Skin. All of my sensitivities, all of my skincare issues — whether it's hyperpigmentation, blotchiness, acne, dry areas, oily areas — they're a challenge, and you have to address all of those [in a] simple and nourishing [way]."

Rihanna On Her Minimal (& Holistic) Beauty Routine

"In quarantine, it was rough at first. I don't know what the changes were that my skin was going through. It wasn't used to being at home for that long, I guess, not being on planes. But it went through a little change. After a while and being consistent in my skincare routine every day, my skin has improved tremendously throughout quarantine. I feel pretty confident about my skin right now. I don't wear makeup as much. I like to flex my skin."

instagram.com/badgalriri

Rihanna On Why She'll Never, Ever Skip Sunscreen

"Growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun everyday. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for Black people. I have learned the hard way because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas.

"I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that Black people don’t need it. And as a woman of color, I am here to say that’s a lie. We need it and we need it every day.”

Rihanna On Her Days As A Cherry Thief

"As an Island girl, fortunately, I've had lots of access to key ingredients that work really well for your skin. These things that we have access to every day implement great results on your skin. I tried to keep that a huge part of the process with ingredients.

"The Bajan cherry is something I grew up stealing from neighbors' trees and climbing trees. My mom's cousin had a cherry tree in her backyard. We used to have to run past the dogs to get to them. I thought I was just eating a good little cherry. Then when I started to find out the benefits, I'd go home. When I had a cold, the first thing you do when you have a cold is drink a Bajan cherry juice because it has so much vitamin C in it, even more than an orange. You get better in less than 24 hours, it feels like! I wanted to implement that into skincare, since I know vitamin C is a key part of good skin."

instagram.com/badgalriri

Rihanna On Intentional Imagery

"My mom was my beauty ad. Literally, everything she did was so monumental to me and so beautiful. I wanted to do it just like her. I was so obsessed with everything she did from makeup to hair to skincare. She's been my inspiration for everything. The message that I put out to the world without even noticing is that same sense of inclusivity because it started with my household.

"Even when we put out foundation as our first beauty product, it was something that I didn't realize would impact the industry the way that it did, because it was so natural for me to go with that. It hasn't changed with anything that I do. Whether it's clothing, lingerie or skincare, my goal is always to include all women"