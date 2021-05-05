Fenty Beauty Is Launching A No-Makeup Makeup Concealer

If you thought that Fenty Beauty’s new skin tint would be its only new drop for the season, you probably weren’t alone. Following the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint launch on March 26, Rihanna’s industry-changing makeup brand announced that it’s debuting the Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightener on May 7, a no-makeup makeup concealer that brightens (thus the name), moisturizes, and blurs skin. Though really, can you be shocked that Fenty Beauty thought of everything you’d need for light, easy summer coverage?

The new Bright Fix Eye Brightener will retail for $25 and will be available on FentyBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and in-store at Sephora. The brightener range includes 16 flexible and buildable shades — the texture itself is more serum-like than your traditional cream concealer — with four color-correcting shades: Rose Quartz (brightening cool pink), Butter (brightening yellow), Peach (brightening and color-correcting peach), and Pumpkin (brightening and color-correcting orange).

Like the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, the lightweight product is perfect for summer, whether you’re into full glam or a lighter look. The Bright Fix Eye Brightener is formulated to resist creasing, sweat, and humidity, while sodium hyaluronate and jojoba oil will help moisturize away any dark circles, a secret weapon when you’ve been too busy for eight hours of sleep or a full skin care routine.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Since the formula is so light, too, you don’t have to apply it with a makeup brush or sponge unless you want to. The Bright Fix Eye Brightener can be dotted onto your face — post-skin care routine or on top of other makeup products — with a finger, then tapped to blend in without tugging at the skin.

You’ll have to wait just a few more days to shop it, though. You can sign up online at Sephora or Fenty Beauty to be notified via email when the new brightener drops. Or, just check back in on May 7 to get your hands on Rihanna’s latest makeup launch.

