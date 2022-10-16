As a hair chameleon cycling from sew-in weaves, Senegalese twists, box, fulani, and halo stitch braids, I clearly enjoy experimenting with protective styles every few months. For those not in the know, these are techniques designed to protect natural roots from daily manipulation and environmental stressors like pollution, humidity, and perspiration. I tend to find a lot of my inspiration on Instagram via natural hair influencers, showcasing the latest and greatest styles that can easily be replicated. Recently, I came across Coi Leray braids, inspired by the New Jersey rapper of the same name, and was intrigued by how lightweight and easy to install they seemed.

For context, Coi Leray braids have a jumbo box braid foundation and neat parts with curly ends and exaggerated laid edges for extra spice. The buzzy knotless style is great for those that are tender-headed, as their isn’t too much tension pulling on the scalp. They are a great year-round style, but look especially chic in the fall in my opinion.

Ahead, TZR rounded up the nine best Coi Leray braid iterations to energize your fall hair routine. Plus, we’ve included products to make sure edges stay laid and curled ends don’t fray.

Golden Hour

Like all protective styles, Coi Leray braids can take a variation of hair colors, and what better way to illuminate the coming colder temperatures than with blonde highlighted braiding hair? If installing on your own, be sure to wash the hair before weaving in as the alkaline coating on hair could cause irritation.

Hang Time Coi Leray Braids

The versatile style can work for longer looks, too. Have fun experimenting with the level of curl you want in the ends and be sure to spritz in a refresh spray or leave-in conditioner to keep the braids from looking fuzzy.

Mini Coi Leray Braids

Although the braids only takes two hours or so to install, if you’re short on time, the mini Coi is a fantastic option. This shoulder-grazing style is a chic and sophisticated take on the trend.

Side Part Coi Leray Braids

Regardless of where you stand on the middle vs. side-part debate, there’s no denying this deep side-part variation is effortlessly chic. The subtle copper color and side part are more of the focus here than the long laid edges.

Rooted In Love

For those that have already done the Coi Leray braids and are looking for a new way to jazz the look up, why not play around with the part shape. This fun heart-shaped variation is a playful spin on the trend and kicks the style up a notch.

Neat & Organized

When installing at home, you can set wet ends in rollers and either air dry or blow dry them to create the curl. For day-to-day styling, opt for an extra-hold edge styler or pomade to ensure edges stay exactly where you place them.

Firecracker Fall

Channel one of the season’s most notable colors, red, in this light ginger-meets-golden brown style. Whether you go for more braids and smaller parts, or less braids with magnified parts, you’ll be sure to turn heads all season long.

An Accented Fall

Have some fun this fall by adding accessories to your ends, like these jumbo clear beads. Don’t forget to sleep with a bonnet or on a silk pillowcase to ensure the hair stays in tact and the bumble beads stay secured.

Blondes Have More Fun

Although blonde hair is synonymous with summer, it’s also ideal for brightening up your fall season. Whether long or short lengths, or with traditional or playful parts, it’s a carefree way to usher in fall.