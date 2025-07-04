With the summer season comes a lot of great things: excursions to the beach, leisurely pool days, and rooftops drinks with friends. There are also several not-so-great things that come with the warming temperature. I’m talking about heat and humidity, especially when it comes to your hair. But what if you changed your perspective when it came to those two elements? What if you worked with your hair’s natural state instead of fighting against it? Frizz and volume are pretty much inevitable during the summer, so maybe it’s time to embrace the fullness. That’s the ethos behind “cloud curls,” a hairstyle coined by London-based stylist Tom Smith. “Rather than fighting against the fluff that high humidity causes, one can really lean into it and embrace the volume and texture,” Smith explains. “Cloud curls are less about defined ringlets and more about a diffused texture. They’re lightweight and have a bit more air in them.”

Cloud curls are different from other curly hair styles because they have a rounded silhouette, hence the name. Plus, instead of being glossy and defined, cloud curls are soft, voluminous, and airy, says Nexxus celebrity stylist partner, Clariss Rubenstein. “[They’re] designed to look light and effortless rather than structured.” Curious to learn more? Below, we spoke with experts to find out how to achieve this look, and so much more.

Why Are Cloud Curls Trending?

Aside from the fact that it’s currently summer, the growing popularity of cloud curls is also driven by the cultural shift toward embracing one’s natural hair texture, whether that’s super tight coils, curls, or loose waves, says Smith. Celebrity hairstylist Sarai Martinez agrees: “Everyone’s embracing their curly hair,” she says. The fact that cloud curls are pretty low-effort also helps. “It’s a low-maintenance look that you can style up or down,” explains Martinez. “It’s accessible and you don’t have to deal with the stress that comes with trying to control your curls.”

Rubenstein adds that cloud curls align with the current wave of beauty trends: think clean girl, coquette, and quiet luxury. “People are leaning into looks that feel natural but elevated, and cloud curls strike that balance: styled but not overdone.” The look also photographs beautifully, adds Rubenstein, which is why they’re all over social platforms right now. “They bring movement and volume without the commitment of a full blowout or the sharpness of tighter curls.”

How To Create Cloud Curls

Cloud curls are defined by the curved shape of the hair, so a good haircut is key to achieving the look. “Curly and textured hair tends to naturally have a rounded silhouette,” explains Smith, so a cut may not be necessary for you. But in case it is, Smith recommends having the hair cut into a rounded shape with soft layers, rather than a one-length cut, for a cloud-like, airy silhouette.

How To Style Cloud Curls

Curly hair types may be used to richer creams and heavier gels to define their curls. With cloud curls, you want to do the exact opposite. “You want to add some lightweight definition so the hair feels softer and lighter rather than highly defined,” explains Smith. He recommends Olaplex No. 10 Curl Defining Gel for a lightweight, nourishing hair gel. Martinez suggests using a lightweight curl cream on wet hair to define the texture. Then, diffuse your curls, scrunch them up, and let it air dry. Once the hair has cooled, Rubenstein gently brushes out the curls for a soft, fluffy finish.

Otherwise, styling your cloud curls depends on the hair density and curl type.

For Finer Hair…

To enhance curl texture on finer hair types, Smith suggests using lighter mousses and styling sprays. These products “will add a bit of definition to the curls without making them overly defined,” explains Smith. After working a mousse or styling spray into your hair, Smith then recommends either letting your curls air dry or using a diffuser if the curls are “a bit lazier.” “The heat from the diffuser is going to help contract the curl pattern,” he adds. “Then, any cast that’s formed by the product should be massaged away and shaken out.”

For Tighter Coils…

“With curls that are more energetic,” says Smith, “it might be helpful to use a lighter serum or cream to add moisture to the hair for more definition.” Once you’ve applied the product, you can opt to diffuse the hair, let the hair air dry, or slightly stretch out the curls with a comb attachment on a hair dryer if the curls need some loosening, Smith adds. “Then, use a pick, wide-tooth comb, or your fingers to aerate the curls a little bit and give them that cloud curl fluffy silhouette.”

For Loose Waves…

With waves, Martinez typically works a mousse into the client’s hair before diffusing it. “You don’t want to add too much product,” she warns. “You want to stay away from gels and anything too molding like a heavy curl cream.”

You’ll need to use direct heat to further define and create curls, says Smith, so he recommends using a strong heat protectant spray. His favorite is Evo’s Icon Welder. Afterwards, use a small curling iron — anything from an inch to a chopstick styler — and wind small pieces of hair around the curling iron, twisting the hair around the barrel while rotating the iron at the same time. Different sections of hair should be rotated in different directions.“This will give the hair a more voluminous texture rather than a blow dry look,” Smith explains.

Maintaining Body & Volume

To create cloud curls, Rubenstein always starts with volume at the base. She recommends Nexxus Cloud Foam on damp hair for a light hold and lift. For hair types that struggle to maintain volume, even with the humidity, Smith suggests using styling powders, like Evo’s Haze Styling Powder. “It’s a really great way to add volume and hold without making it look like there’s product in your hair.” Smith’s also a fan of texturizing sprays — they can help give the roots a volume boost. Just be sure to stay away from hairsprays. “They would set the hair in place too much,” Smith explains. Another option? Dry shampoo, according to Rubenstein. Spraying them at the roots adds body to the hair.

Turns out, summer weather can actually work in your favor — adding levity, body, and weightless volume to your hair. If you’re after a low-maintenance style that embraces your natural texture, cloud curls deliver a carefree look that moves with ease. Maybe humidity isn’t the enemy.