The 8 Most Popular Summer Makeup Trends Are So Pretty It Hurts

Regardless of where you are in the world, this summer is shaping up to be a lot more hopeful than last year, with many more opportunities to hang out with friends and family. And after months of sitting at home with no reason to swipe on your favorite bold shadow, this promising news means it’s (finally) time to get back to playing with your favorite cosmetics. Luckily, the top summer 2021 makeup trends allow you to experiment with fun, glowy, and just plain *pretty* looks that will have you feeling (and looking) like the best version of yourself.

Sofia Tilbury, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk, believes this hopeful energy will translate to glamorous makeup choices for summer. “I think we are going to see a combination of fresh, naturally perfected, flawless, poreless-looking skin paired with fun elements like bold eyeliner and washes of shimmery shadow shades blended out on the eyes.”

Amber Amos, an editorial makeup artist in Los Angeles, is on the same page and predicts that summer beauty will be more effortless and quick, but with bold pops of color. “Instead of a complicated, five-step eyeshadow look, it will be a graphic eyeliner, a glossy lid, or a swipe of glitter,” she tells TZR. “Just keeping it glowy with punches of fun colors.” So whether your makeup aesthetic veers more minimal, or you love to pull out all the stops with liner and shadow, you have plenty of trends to choose from for the upcoming season.

If you’ve been craving an opportunity to sport your pigmented highlighters and luscious glosses, summer is the time to do so. Ahead, find eight summer 2021 makeup trends experts predict will be everywhere.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Summer 2021 Makeup Trend: Glowy Skin

Unsurprisingly, glowing, dewy skin will be a standout trend for summer. “For summer, glowy skin is beautiful because you’re typically a bit more sun-kissed, and to complement that, adding a cream highlighter instead of a powder works well,” Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist who works with Elle Macpherson and Yvette Noel-Schure, tells TZR.

He says that summer is really all about makeup that allows your actual skin to peek through it. “So, keeping formulas obviously on the lighter side to feel comfortable [is key].” For instance, Scibelli says you can switch from a full coverage foundation to a tinted moisturizer.

Summer 2021 Makeup Trend: Vivid Liner

Robert Sesnek, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Hailey Bieber and Sophia Bush, feels that intense colorful eyeliners will be very on-trend. “I believe you will see smokey eyes in bright vibrant shades as well as an eyeliner that is graphic, playful, and interesting in shapes and in bold colors,” he tells TZR.

Scibelli is always a fan of people who try out a bright colorful eyeliner. “I feel like that never gets old,” he says. “For summer it’s a good time to switch up your liner color and get out of your box. Whether you’re used to brown, black, or grey, summer is the time to try out fun royal blues or aqua greens.”

Summer 2021 Makeup Trend: Lots Of Highlighter

Megawatt highlighter will be everywhere this summer, according to Sesnek, particularly, the pigmented product will be shown in cream, liquid, and powder formulas in brighter gold and rose gold shades. “Sheen and glow are definitely sticking around for summer 2021,” he says.

“If it’s not big [this summer], it should be,” Amos says about highlighter. “If I’m going to work and I’m on set all day, I don’t even do bronzer. I’ll load my cheeks up with a highlighter and it still gives that definition as if you’ve sculpted out your cheeks.” When she’s wearing a mask, however, Amos sticks to powdery highlighter formulas because she finds that liquids are prone to getting stuck in the mask and wearing off too soon. But if you’re hanging out with friends closer to home, try experimenting with a creamy formula for an extra dewy finish.

Summer 2021 Makeup Trend: Brushed-Up Brows

“We are still in the bigger, the better phase,” Amos says about brow trends. Therefore, she believes fluffy eyebrows will be the go-to look. “Brows won’t be as structured.” To add to that, leaning towards gel-finished brows rather than a lot of formula (such as pencils and powders, which require more layers) is what Scibelli anticipates will be on-trend. “Keeping them groomed, polished, and combed through with a tinted or clear brow gel.”

Summer 2021 Makeup Trend: Bold Shadows

Sesnek says bold shadows will be in for the warmer months, which means lots of room for experimentation. “Everything from vibrant and bold eyeshadow shades from electric neon to turquoise and every shade in between.” Amos also predicts people will be playing around with neon shades this summer. “It’s going to be bold and back to oranges, pinks, and purples,” she explains.

Summer 2021 Makeup Trend: Subtle Feline Flicks

If a colorful graphic liner isn’t your thing, there’s another eyeliner trend that’ll be right up your alley. “Subtle chocolate brown feline flicks are my go-to for a quick dial-up with a summer look,” Tilbury says, which offers a slightly softer effect than the usual black. To achieve the look, the makeup artist uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Classic Eyeliner in Classic Brown.

Summer 2021 Makeup Trend: Flushed Cheeks

Sesnek thinks glowing, radiant skin will be displayed through the use of highlighters and plenty of blush for flushed cheeks. “I think cream blush and lit glowing skin will be huge this summer,” he explains. “These include much brighter shades on the cheeks that look genuinely flushed.” Apply your favorite formula slightly higher on your cheekbones and across the bridge of your nose to fake a sun-kissed look (minus any UV damage).

Summer 2021 Makeup Trend: Natural Lip Color

Scibelli says products that bring out your natural lip color as opposed to adding on a lot of bold pigment to your pout will be a major trend. “I’m always a fan of cream formulas, so I think glosses will make their way back for summer.” Likewise, according to Amos, it’s all about gloss. “You want to keep it [your lips] hydrated,” she explains