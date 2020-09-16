I've been looking for my perfect lip formula my whole life. I wish this was an exaggeration — it certainly sounds like one — but, as luck would have it, it's not. I have lips that flew past the necessary qualifications for "sensitive." Everything dries them out, from standards like matte liquids to the creamiest, most hydrating bullet formulas. Even lip balm can run a risk, if that helps you understand where I'm at in this journey. So, you can probably imagine my surprise when I swiped on the new Deck of Scarlet Threeway Solid Lip Oil to review, wore it around my apartment and through my evening Zooms, then was met with perfectly plush lips once I washed it off before bed. If it's not yet clear: This is a big deal.

Launched on Sept. 15, the $28 Threeway lip oil is an intriguing product — it has a hydrating enough formula to tempt even the most no-makeup makeup shopper to wear it beneath their mask. As the name implies, it's a solid lip oil versus a traditional liquid or cream lipstick, blending together watermelon, cucumber, and carrot seed oils as its nourishing base. Then, on top of that already hydrating mix, Deck of Scarlet added in a dash of sodium hyaluronate, an ingredient that helps plump up lips and minimize lines.

Somehow, this mix was what my lips have been craving. Still, don't underestimate the Threeway lip oil as a lip color. I've been using the shade Rose Goddess, and a few well-placed swipes from the click-pen component are all I've needed. The pigment is intense while still looking fairly natural; the formula didn't completely hide my lip texture (see: chapped), which I prefer to an ultra-opaque, ultra-matte lip. Moreover, the color is definitively glassy — think the shine of a lip gloss, but with the texture and feel of an oil.

Madge Maril

You'll be happy with the formula — and brand — if this is your first time getting to know Deck of Scarlet, too. The "clean" beauty brand makes it clear which ingredients are left out across the board; it's also cruelty-free and vegan. Explore the entire 13-shade Threeway Solid Lip Oil range on Deck of Scarlet's website. Or, for a more curated edit, scroll down to shop the shades I have on my To Wear list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.