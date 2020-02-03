It might have been a chilly old February day, but that didn't stop anyone from breaking out the summer shades for Sun.'s 73rd annual British Academy Film Awards. There were plenty of sunshiny yellows and pinks in the dress department, but even more abundant were the coral lipsticks on 2020's BAFTAs red carpet: Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Saoirse Ronan, and more.

It looks like the people aren't quite finished with 2019's Pantone Color of the Year, Living Coral, considering how many rocked a red-orange pout during the most recent awards show (and in the middle of winter, at that). The warm hue that once might have conjured up thoughts of tanned skin and heart-shaped sunglasses is slowly but surely becoming a cold-weather trend.

Coral is the new crimson, according to Florence Pugh, who paired her dramatic pout with an even more dramatic Dries Van Noten number, and Zoe Kravitz, whose matching lips and earrings gave her sleek gold gown a necessary pop of color.

If you don't squeeze these celebrity-approved lip colors into your winter routine ASAP, then at least get ahold of them in time for SS20. The best coral lips at the 2020 BAFTAs and the exact shades used, ahead.

Florence Pugh Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pugh brought all the drama in perhaps the most extravagant ensemble of the night. If you could look past the puffy, hot-pink Dries Van Noten dress, you'd see another influential beauty look from the Little Women actor. Her makeup artist, Naoko Scintu, said on Instagram that she used Chantecaille's Tulipe shade for Florence's satiny red-orange finish. Lip Definer in Daring $26 Chantecaille See On Neiman Marcus Lipstick in Tulipe $38 Chantecaille See On Neiman Marcus

Zoë Kravitz Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Kravitz's manicurist summed it up perfectly when she captioned her Instagram "flame tips, lips, and jewels." Her bold — and perfectly matching — earrings, lips, and nails complemented the gold Yves Saint Laurent gown impeccably. Kravitz's makeup was all YSL Beauty, too, but it's unclear which exact shade was used. Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-In-Stick in 12 Corail Dolman $38 YSL Beauty See On YSL Beauty

Rooney Mara Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images While her fiancé, Joaquin Phoenix, may have won a BAFTA, Mara most definitely won over the red carpet in that semi-sheer Givenchy gown. Her rendition of a coral pout was more on the pink side. Shop a similar hue, ahead. K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Coachella Coral $34 Charlotte Tilbury See On Charlotte Tilbury