Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite sunscreens of the moment.

Any dermatologist will tell you that sunscreen is an essential part of your skin care routine. From your face and chest to your hands, arms, and legs, every part of your body can benefit from its use. As glorious and energizing sunlight can be, it can cause skin cancer, not to mention visible signs of aging. And since staying out of the sun entirely isn’t a viable option, the beauty industry has amassed countless sun protection products with unique formulations and application methods to keep your skin protected. Yes, the category has come a long way from the thick, goopy lotions of your youth. Today, the best sunscreens are designed to preserve, restore, and so much more.

Given the significance of SPF, it’s important to find a product that not only works with your skin type, but also your lifestyle. For example, sweat-proof products are great for those who enjoy outdoor activities or frequently play sports, and gentle formulas are game-changing for those with sensitive skin. As the single most important product you’ll put on your skin, ultimately, the best sunscreen is one that feel like a chore to apply. You could roam the beauty aisles looking for the perfect fit but with a sea of buzzy terms and eye-catching labels, it may be an arduous task. Instead, why not check the curated section below to find your new favorite?

Ahead, the TZR editors share their top picks for sun protection. From the face to the body, tinted and innovative formulas, there’s a sunscreen for every preference.

“This has become my go-to face sunscreen that I apply every day, rain or shine. I love that it provides mineral sunscreen protection with an added benefit of a sheer, sheen-like finish that blurs imperfections and gives my skin a lovely natural glow. It works great as a makeup primer!” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

“I love Supergoop! Glowscreen and all, but it can sometimes make my skin too dewy. So when I don’t want to look overly shiny, I reach for Drunk Elephant’s Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Face Sunscreen. The formula melts into my skin and isn’t greasy in the slightest. Note: A teeny-tiny amount of product will do the job (I learned this the hard way the first time I slathered a quarter-sized amount on my face).” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“For several summers in a row, I've had to watch my melasma get incrementally worse during outdoor workouts and walks, even with mineral sunscreen layered on. Then I got acquainted with this Blue Lizard formula. Robust, sensitive-skin friendly, and surprisingly blendable for how opaque it looks out of the tube, this sunscreen is unstoppable — even dripping sweat with a hat mashed against my forehead, it's not coming off or diluting. I like other SPF products for different needs, but this is my desert-island favorite of 2023. A true workhorse.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“My favorite sunscreen right now is from La Roche-Posay, which I bought from a pharmacy in Paris because I love the formula for this brand there. The product gives my face that glazed donut glow, smells heavenly (but not in an overpowering way as I'm allergic to heavily-scented products), and it doesn't melt off my face in 90+ degree heat. That said, once I run out of the Parisian product, I'll opt for this SPF 100 option from the brand, which is not a bad runner-up.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor, TZR

“This recently-launched mineral sunscreen by New York City dermatologist, Dr. David Kim, has quickly become my go-to this summer. It offers SPF 33 protection care of non-nano zinc oxide and is formulated with the proprietary Light Activated Repair Complex, a blend of photolyase, niacinamide, squalane, and lingonberry. Together, these ingredients work to repair sun damage, moisturize, brighten, and shield skin from blue light. I love the sunscreen's tinted whipped texture, which melts seamlessly into my skin and doesn't pill under makeup.” — Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“This SPF was created by a Harvard and MIT scientist and is one of the lightest mineral SPFs I've ever used. I love that it sinks in and disappears without a trace while leaving my skin feeling hydrated and soft. During the summer, I've even replaced my morning moisturizer with it.” —Faith Xue, executive beauty director, lifestyle

“As the name suggests, Mad Hippie's Hydrating Facial SPF 25+ moisturizes and softens the skin thanks to shea butter, cocoa seed butter, and hyaluronic acid. It glides on the skin like a dream and doesn't take forever to rub in, unlike some formulas I've tried in the past. I can also confirm that this sunscreen works well under a full face of makeup.” — Stewart

“I bought this mineral sunscreen while on a work trip in South Korea, and after using it every day during my beach vacation, I can attest that it will be one that I continue to purchase. I particularly like this one for the high summer, for reapplication post-ocean dip, and before applying makeup — prior to this, I used different sunscreens for each. I find that this one has the right balance of moisture and matte finish which allows for it to blend in nicely without having to apply serum or lotion prior, yet doesn't leave a greasy feeling on my skin for when I put on makeup after.” — Kathy Lee editor-in-chief, TZR

“I’m not the best at wearing sunscreen on my body but when it comes to my face, I look for formulas that double as primer for my no-makeup days. There are a few that I rotate between, but this one has become my favorite because of its natural formulation, subtle tint, and ultra-blurring properties. The medium brown shade gives my skin a nice glow that’s more golden than shiny, but I also really adore the pearlescent pink shade for a look that’s more illuminated than bronzy.” — Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

“My 4-year-old has taken to calling this my ‘beauty sunscreen’, and she’s not wrong: While it packs a hefty 30 SPF, the lightweight, floral scent formula sinks straight into my skin and blurs out redness and fine lines. I’ve been using it instead of a primer — and for these last days of summer, I layer in an extra layer of protection by way of tinted UV protection on top.”— Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR